Newcastle lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Nick Pope Everton absence

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 08:19 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 08:39

Newcastle United number one Nick Pope remains a significant doubt for Tuesday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

The Englishman was absent from Saturday's 4-1 victory over Everton due to a groin problem, only a few days after his blunder proved costly in the Magpies' Champions League defeat to Marseille.

Eddie Howe will likely provide an update when he faces the media ahead of the game, but even a minor muscular injury could take a couple of weeks to heal, so Aaron Ramsdale's spot in between the posts is surely safe.

One member of Ramsdale's rearguard could change, though, as Lewis Hall may not be ready for another start so soon after playing the full 90 at the weekend, so Fabian Schar may come in as Dan Burn shifts across to left-back.

Sven Botman is also on the touch-and-go list for this one due to a back concern, but two-goal hero Malick Thiaw is a surefire starter, as is Tino Livramento due to Kieran Trippier's hamstring injury.

Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley has likely earned another start after his goal and assist at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but Sandro Tonali ought to return to the XI either way, so Joelinton's spot may be under threat.

The refreshed pairing of Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy can anticipate recalls to the XI alongside Nick Woltemade too, spelling danger for Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

