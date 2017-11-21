Tottenham suffer Andre Gomes transfer blow?

New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur suffer blow in Andre Gomes deal?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly dealt a blow in their hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.
Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes have reportedly been dealt a blow, with the Portuguese's agent now attempting to secure a deal with Juventus.

Gomes was linked to Spurs on deadline day in the summer transfer window, but no deal was struck between the North London club and the Spanish giants.

According to talkSPORT, Gomes's agent Jorge Mendes is now lining up a deal for the 24-year-old to join Juventus when the market re-opens in January.

Gomes is believed to be desperate to earn sufficient playing time this season that would merit him a place in Portugal's World Cup squad next summer.

Barcelona currently top La Liga and are four points clear of nearest rivals Valencia after 12 games this term.

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
