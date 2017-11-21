Tottenham suffer Andre Gomes transfer blow?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly dealt a blow in their hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes have reportedly been dealt a blow, with the Portuguese's agent now attempting to secure a deal with Juventus.

Gomes was linked to Spurs on deadline day in the summer transfer window, but no deal was struck between the North London club and the Spanish giants.

According to talkSPORT, Gomes's agent Jorge Mendes is now lining up a deal for the 24-year-old to join Juventus when the market re-opens in January.

Gomes is believed to be desperate to earn sufficient playing time this season that would merit him a place in Portugal's World Cup squad next summer.

Barcelona currently top La Liga and are four points clear of nearest rivals Valencia after 12 games this term.