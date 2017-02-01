Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Hull City sign Rennes winger Kamil Grosicki

Hull City confirm the permanent signing of Polish winger Kamil Grosicki from Rennes.

Wigan Athletic make eighth deadline day signing

Wigan Athletic name Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne as their eighth and final signing of transfer deadline day.

Ross McCormack makes Nottingham Forest loan switch

Nottingham Forest take striker Ross McCormack on loan from Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest sign Bolton Wanderers striker Zach Clough

Nottingham forest complete the signing of striker Zach Clough from League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Wigan Athletic sign Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle

Championship outfit Wigan Athletic confirm that Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at the DW Stadium.

Michael Kightly makes Burton Albion loan switch

Burnley winger Michael Kightly joins Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Southend United sign forward Theo Robinson from Lincoln City

Southend United announce the signing of former loanee Theo Robinson from Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Aston Villa sign Scott Hogan from Brentford on long-term deal

Aston Villa confirm the signing of Scott Hogan on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Championship rivals Brentford.

Young Watford striker sent to Coventry City

Young Watford striker Michael Folivi joins League One strugglers Coventry City on loan until the end of the season.

Yanic Wildschut joins Norwich City from Wigan Athletic

Norwich City complete the signing of winger Yanic Wildschut from Wigan Athletic on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Notts County confirm loan signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant, 22, joins city rivals and League Two strugglers Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion sign Marc Wilson on loan

West Bromwich Albion complete the loan signing of Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson.

Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik seals Birmingham City loan switch

Birmingham City confirm that Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik has joined the Championship side on loan until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough confirm Adlene Guedioura arrival

Middlesbrough confirm the signing of midfielder Adlene Guedioura from Watford on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Swansea City attacker Ryan Hedges joins Barnsley

Barnsley sign attacker Ryan Hedges from Swansea City on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Mamadou Sakho completes Crystal Palace loan move

Crystal Palace complete the signing of outcast Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal left-back Marc Bola joins Notts County on loan

Arsenal left-back Marc Bola, 19, joins League Two strugglers Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

Young Liverpool striker joins Tranmere Rovers

Liverpool forward Jack Dunn joins National League side Tranmere Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Ben Marshall capture

Wolverhampton Wanderers complete the signing of Ben Marshall from Blackburn Rovers.

Hull City sign Alfred N'Diaye on loan from Villarreal

Hull City complete the signing of Senegal international midfielder Alfred N'Diaye on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

Everton striker Conor McAleny joins Oxford United on loan

Everton send 24-year-old striker Conor McAleny on loan to League One side Oxford United until the end of the season.

Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws on loan for the rest of the season.

Reading confirm Lewis Grabban loan arrival

Reading sign Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban on loan until the end of the season.

Southampton confirm signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini

Southampton announce the signing of Napoli and Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Marc Wilson set for loan move to West Bromwich Albion

Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson arrives at West Bromwich Albion's training ground ahead of a proposed loan move to The Hawthorns.

Queens Park Rangers confirm loan signing of Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison

Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison joins Championship side Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

Bournemouth sign teenage goalkeeper

Bournemouth sign teenage goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from League One side Sheffield United.

Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in swap deal

Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in a swap deal that sees Neil Taylor move in the opposite direction.

Wigan Athletic snap up Josh Laurent from Hartlepool United

Wigan Athletic complete the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Josh Laurent from Hartlepool United on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Mansfield Town sign winger Alex MacDonald and midfielder Alfie Potter

Mansfield Town confirm that they have signed Oxford United winger Alex MacDonald and Northampton Town midfielder Alfie Potter on free transfers.

Chris Taylor rejoins Oldham Athletic on loan from Bolton Wanderers

Oldham Athletic confirm that Bolton Wanderers winger Chris Taylor has rejoined the League One strugglers on loan until the end of the season.

Aston Villa defender Kevin Toner joins Bradford City on loan

Aston Villa confirm that 20-year-old defender Kevin Toner has joined Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough 'beat Hull City to Adlene Guedioura signing'

Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura is reportedly undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough after choosing Aitor Karanka's side over Hull City.

Arsenal defender to join Birmingham City?

Arsenal's teenage defender Krystian Bielik is reportedly set for a loan switch to Birmingham City.

Bury confirm loan signing of Sunderland defender Tom Beadling

Bury announce that they have completed the signing of defender Tom Beadling from Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday 'complete £10m Jordan Rhodes deal'

Sheffield Wednesday complete the signing of Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough for a club-record fee of around £10m.

Middlesbrough winger Harry Chapman to return on loan to Sheffield United

Sheffield United confirm that Middlesbrough winger Harry Chapman is to return on loan at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season.

Tom Soares signs permanent AFC Wimbledon deal

AFC Wimbledon sign 30-year-old midfielder Tom Soares on a permanent contract from League One rivals Bury.

Burnley confirm Robbie Brady capture

Burnley confirm that they have signed Robbie Brady from Norwich City for a club-record fee.

Wigan Athletic complete Gabriel Obertan signing

Wigan Athletic complete the signing of former Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Norwich City complete loan deal for Mitchell Dijks

Norwich City complete the loan signing of Ajax full-back Mitchell Dijks.

Bradford sign Matthew Penney, Jacob Hanson and Charlie Wyke on deadline day

Bradford City announce the signings of full-backs Matthew Penney and Jacob Hanson, as well as striker Charlie Wyke, on transfer deadline day.

Dominic Samuel joins Ipswich Town on loan from Reading

Ipswich Town complete the signing of striker Dominic Samuel on loan from Reading until the end of the season.

Crystal Palace 'closing in on Everton striker Arouna Kone'

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring Everton striker Arouna Kone to the club on deadline day.

Kaylen Hinds signs new Arsenal deal and joins Stevenage on loan

Arsenal confirm that academy forward Kaylen Hinds has signed a new contract with the Gunners ahead of joining Stevenage on loan for the rest of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints at summer Borussia Dortmund exit

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suggests that he may need to leave the club in the summer if he is to move to the "next level".

Manchester City forward David Faupala joins Chesterfield on loan

Manchester City confirm that French teenager David Faupala has joined League One side Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season.

Pawel Wszolek agrees permanent Queens Park Rangers switch

Queens Park Rangers snap up Polish attacker Pawel Wszolek on a permanent basis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Will Randall joins Walsall on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Will Randall joins Walsall on loan until the end of the season.

Report: Nottingham Forest make improved offer to Aston Villa for Ross McCormack

Nottingham Forest reportedly make an improved offer to Aston Villa to take striker Ross McCormack on loan for the remainder of the season.

Jeffrey Schlupp wages 'scuppered Carl Jenkinson move'

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson reportedly pulled out of a move to Crystal Palace after learning of Jeffrey Schlupp's weekly wage.

Moussa Dembele rules out Chelsea move?

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele appears to rule out the possibility of leaving the club to join Chelsea in a late deadline day move.

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban agrees Reading loan?

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban is reportedly set for a deadline day loan move to Championship promotion chasers Reading.

Sergi Canos returns to Brentford on permanent deal

Sergi Canos leaves Norwich City to join Championship rivals Brentford on a permanent deal.

Watford confirm Odion Ighalo exit for China

Watford announce that Odion Ighalo has completed a move to Chinese side Changchun Yatai.

Crystal Palace complete Luka Milivojevic capture

Crystal Palace complete the signing of Luka Milivojevic on transfer deadline day.

Bolton Wanderers 'turn down £2m Zach Clough bid'

Bolton Wanderers reportedly reject a £2m bid from Nottingham Forest for striker Zach Clough.

Wigan Athletic sign ex-Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron

Wigan Athletic complete the permanent signing of former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switch

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford joins Championship promotion hopefuls Reading on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly agree a fee with Blackburn Rovers for full-back Ben Marshall.

Adam le Fondre joins Bolton Wanderers on loan

Cardiff City striker Adam le Fondre completes a loan switch to Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town interested in Reading striker?

Ipswich Town are reportedly chasing a deadline-day deal for Reading striker Dominic Samuel.

Rotherham United land Norwich City striker on loan

Rotherham United complete the loan signing of striker Carlton Morris from Norwich City until the end of the season.

Arsenal striker joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Young Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi joins League One side Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

Bristol City sign Matty Taylor from Bristol Rovers

Bristol City confirm the signing of Bristol Rovers striker Matty Taylor on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham City on loan

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

Burnley complete Ashley Westwood signing

Burnley sign midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Report: Felipe Caicedo to join Villarreal

A report claims that Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo is on the verge of leaving Espanyol to join fellow La Liga side Villarreal.

Hull City pair Alex Bruce, James Weir join Wigan Athletic on loan

Championship side Wigan Athletic confirm the loan signings of Alex Bruce and James Weir from Hull City.

Manchester City 'to sign Valencia youngster Nabil Touaizi'

A report claims that Manchester City have agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of 15-year-old striker Nabil Touaizi.

Leeds United sign Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal

Leeds United sign Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United 'handed Yannick Ferreira Carrasco boost'

Manchester United are given a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, a report claims.

Aston Villa confirm Jacob Bedeau signing

Aston Villa confirm the signing of 17-year-old defender Jacob Bedeau on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bury.

Galatasaray planning late Vincent Janssen swoop?

Galatasaray are reportedly considering a late deadline-day move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.

Antonio Cassano: "Football is Europe"

Antonio Cassano says that he is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League because "football is Europe".

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan registers as player

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan registers as a player for the club following the end of their transfer embargo.

Marco Silva rules out Andy Robertson exit

Hull City manager Marco Silva rules out the possibility of full-back Andy Robertson leaving the club on deadline day, despite reported interest from Burnley.

Newcastle United 'confident of Andros Townsend deal'

A report claims that Newcastle United are confident of sealing a return for Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend this month.

Pep Guardiola: 'No late arrivals at Manchester City'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists that his club will not be making any late moves in the winter transfer window.

Odion Ighalo 'undergoing medical ahead of China move'

Watford striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.

Watford loan Juan Carlos Paredes to Olympiacos

Watford send 29-year-old full-back Juan Carlos Paredes on loan to Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.

Fulham 'to swoop for Eibar forward Sergi Enrich'

Championship side Fulham reportedly prepare a deadline-day move for Eibar forward Sergi Enrich.

Leicester City 'reject improved Sunderland bid for Leonardo Ulloa'

Leicester City reject Sunderland's improved bid of £7.5m plus add-ons for wantaway striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch joins Reading on loan

Reading complete the signing of midfielder Jordon Mutch on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Scunthorpe United 'reject £4m Kevin van Veen bid'

A report claims that League One leaders Scunthorpe United have rejected a £4m offer from Chinese Super League side Henan Jianye FC for Kevin van Veen.

Branislav Ivanovic lands in Russia ahead of Zenit St Petersburg move

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic lands in Russia ahead of his proposed deadline-day move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Glenn Murray completes permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move

Brighton & Hove Albion complete the permanent signing of Glenn Murray on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bournemouth.

Matt Smith completes Queens Park Rangers move

Queens Park Rangers sign striker Matt Smith from fellow Championship side Fulham on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Jose Mourinho: 'Ashley Young staying at Manchester United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young will not be leaving the club on transfer deadline day.

Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loan

Southampton confirm the signing of goalkeeper Hassen Mouez on loan from Nice until the end of the season.

Ravel Morrison responds to wage demands reports

Lazio's Ravel Morrison laughs off suggestions that he is demanding more money from Queens Park Rangers in order to join the Championship outfit on loan.

Slaven Bilic confirms West Ham United out of Scott Hogan deal

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that the club have ended their interest in Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?

A report claims that Hull City are trying to sign Portuguese attacker Nani from Valencia on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams set for Anfield exit

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams is expected to leave the club on deadline day, with League One sides Charlton Athletic and MK Dons leading the race for his signature.

Joao Teixeira joins Nottingham Forest on loan

Benfica midfielder Joao Teixeira completes a loan move to Nottingham Forest after his season-long deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers is cut short.

Paulo Dybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barcelona'

A report claims that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will reject interest from Manchester United as he holds out for either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Hull City duo Alex Bruce, James Weir 'set for Wigan Athletic loan'

Hull City duo Alex Bruce and James Weir are reportedly set to join Wigan Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

Report: Middlesbrough swoop for Adlene Guedioura

Middlesbrough agree a £3.5m deal with Watford for Adelene Guedioura, while Hull City remain in the hunt, a report claims.

Ashley Westwood 'completes Burnley medical'

Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood reportedly passes a medical ahead of a proposed move to Premier League side Burnley.

Besiktas re-sign West Ham United target Demba Ba

Besiktas confirm that they have re-signed striker Demba Ba on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, despite reported interest from West Ham United.

Steven N'Zonzi signs new Sevilla deal



Jordi Gomez leaves Wigan Athletic for Rayo Vallecano

Midfielder Jordi Gomez ends his second spell at Wigan Athletic after just six months to join Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano on a permanent deal. Read more.

Ravel Morrison 'in talks with Queens Park Rangers over loan from Lazio'

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly in talks with Ravel Morrison regarding a loan move from Lazio. Read more.

Leicester City defender Callum Elder joins Barnsley

Leicester City defender Callum Elder cuts short his spell with Brentford and joins Barnsley on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Sunderland increase bid to £7.5m for Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa

Sunderland reportedly up their bid for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa to £7.5m. Read more.

Brentford 'agree £15m fee with Aston Villa for sale of Scott Hogan'

Brentford reportedly accept a £15m offer from Aston Villa for striker Scott Hogan. Read more.

Jerome Sinclair 'closing in on loan move to Birmingham City from Watford'

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair is reportedly having a medical ahead of a loan move to Birmingham City. Read more.

Trevor Sinclair: 'Dimitri Payet is a spoiled brat'

Former West Ham United winger Trevor Sinclair calls Dimitri Payet "a spoiled brat" after the playmaker orchestrated a return to Marseille. Read more.

Norwich City winger Sergi Canos to return to Brentford on permanent deal?

Brentford are reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of Sergi Canos from Norwich City. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'end interest' in Ryan Haynes

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly opt against a third bid for Coventry City defender Ryan Haynes. Read more.

Wigan Athletic keen to sign former Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan?

Wigan Athletic are reportedly keen on signing Gabriel Obertan - formerly of Manchester United and Newcastle United - before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Neil Taylor 'completes medical ahead of move from Swansea City to Aston Villa'

Swansea City defender Neil Taylor reportedly completes a medical ahead of a £4m move to Aston Villa. Read more.

Wigan Athletic bring in Rangers keeper Matt Gilks

Wigan Athletic complete the permanent signing of goalkeeper Matt Gilks from Scottish Premiership side Rangers. Read more.

Nottingham Forest enter race to sign Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack?

Nottingham Forest reportedly enter the race to sign Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack. Read more.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rules out sending Ashley Fletcher to Leeds

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic confirms that Ashley Fletcher will not leave the club today despite being linked to Leeds United on a loan deal. Read more.

Hull City complete loan deal for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia

Hull City complete the loan signing of Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia. Read more.

Chelsea target Moussa Dembele travelling to London on deadline day for knee scan

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is travelling to London to undergo a knee scan, but his movement has sparked speculation over his future amid reports of Chelsea interest. Read more.

Chesterfield make double signing

League One side Chesterfield announce the double loan signing of Reece Brown and Osman Kakay. Read more.

Spanish duo keen on Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri?

Celta Vigo and Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri. Read more.

Jese Rodriguez's Middlesbrough snub confirmed as he completes Las Palmas move

Middlesbrough suffer a blow as Las Palmas announce the arrival of Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.

Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany rejects offer to join Chelsea?

Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany reportedly rejects a potential move to Chelsea in favour of a switch to China. Read more.

Emmanuel Adebayor 'joins Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir'

Former Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor joins Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on a reported 18-month deal. Read more.

Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac?

Chelsea reportedly fail with a deadline-day bid to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac. Read more.

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz 'to turn down offer to join Liverpool'

Liverpool reportedly make an offer for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, but the player is keen to stay at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Arsenal allow Gedion Zelalem to leave on loan

Arsenal allow young midfielder Gedion Zelalem to move out on loan to VVV-Venlo for the rest of the season. Read more.

Watford to launch loan bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul?

Watford are reportedly considering a loan move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul, who is currently on a temporary deal at Ajax. Read more.

Bournemouth planning late attempt to bring back Chelsea's Nathan Ake?

Bournemouth are reportedly trying to seal a permanent move for Chelsea's Nathan Ake, while their pursuit of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic continues. Read more.

Report: West Ham United's Reece Oxford close to joining Reading on loan

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is reportedly close to signing for Reading on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'hope to complete late move for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho'

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to bring in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. Read more.

Aston Villa 'favourites to sign Scott Hogan after West Ham United drop out'

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Brentford striker Scott Hogan after West Ham United ended their pursuit. Read more.

Middlesbrough winger completes Real Oviedo switch

Middlesbrough winger Carlos de Pena completes a six-month loan switch to Spanish second-tier side Real Oviedo. Read more.

Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn Rovers on loan

Blackburn Rovers re-sign Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes on loan. Read more.