New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Glenn Murray completes permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move

Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and A.F.C. Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion complete the permanent signing of Glenn Murray on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bournemouth.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the permanent signing of Glenn Murray from Bournemouth on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 33-year-old has been on loan at the Amex Stadium for the duration of the 2016-17 campaign so far, scoring 15 goals in 28 appearances to help the Seagulls top the Championship table.

The striker has now put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2019, signing for a fee thought to be worth around £3m.

"Glenn has made a big contribution in the first half of the season, not only in terms of his goals, but as a senior member of the squad," manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website.

"He has done exactly what we had hoped he would do when we took him on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, and has been a crucial part of our team and squad so far this season. I am delighted that he wants to commit his long-term future to the club."

Murray has scored 71 goals for Brighton over two spells, having also played for the Seagulls from 2008-11.

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Read Next:
Lampard reveals Premier League offers
>
View our homepages for Glenn Murray, Chris Hughton, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and A.F.C. Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2015
Glenn Murray completes permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea 'eyeing David Stockdale as Craig Gordon alternative'
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'
Result: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topChelsea defender Tomori joins Brighton on loanMurray fails in bid to overturn red cardChampionship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
Report: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exitHughton, Winnall bag Championship awardsJudge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Palace, Brighton favourites to land Lampard
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and A.F.C. Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2015
Glenn Murray completes permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Bournemouth planning late attempt to bring back Chelsea's Nathan Ake?
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Callum Wilson not leaving Bournemouth'
Conte: 'Begovic can leave if replacement found'BT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchChelsea to seek Begovic replacement?Wilshere 'yet to make decision over future'Result: Afobe rescues point for Cherries
Team News: Two changes for BournemouthReport: Milan still interested in WilshereConte confirms bid for Asmir BegovicChelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'Barker charged by FA for Arter tweets
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version