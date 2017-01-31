Brighton & Hove Albion complete the permanent signing of Glenn Murray on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bournemouth.

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the permanent signing of Glenn Murray from Bournemouth on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 33-year-old has been on loan at the Amex Stadium for the duration of the 2016-17 campaign so far, scoring 15 goals in 28 appearances to help the Seagulls top the Championship table.

The striker has now put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2019, signing for a fee thought to be worth around £3m.

"Glenn has made a big contribution in the first half of the season, not only in terms of his goals, but as a senior member of the squad," manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website.



"He has done exactly what we had hoped he would do when we took him on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, and has been a crucial part of our team and squad so far this season. I am delighted that he wants to commit his long-term future to the club."

Murray has scored 71 goals for Brighton over two spells, having also played for the Seagulls from 2008-11.