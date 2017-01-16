Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Chelsea 'to assess Costa on Tuesday'

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016

Allardyce confirms Jenkinson agreement

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'to assess Costa on Tuesday'
Allardridge confirms Jenkinson agreement
Dyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'
Mirallas warns against Everton complacency
West Brom knocked back in Delph pursuit?
Koeman pleased with Everton balance
Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea'
Report: Norwich board to stand by Neil

Andy Murray: 'Plenty to work on'
Result: Federer overcomes Melzer in four-set win

Result: New Zealand produce record-breaking comeback

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Liverpool to be without Matip for a month?
Mills: 'Guardiola in crisis at Man City'
Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'
Wenger amazed by tight Premier League
Alderweireld: 'Spurs can cope without Vertonghen'
Young latest player linked with China move
Mkhitaryan praises United squad strength
Zaza "not right mentally" at West Ham

Barry Bennell denies sex assault charges

Report: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber

Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
West Brom 'make £10m Livermore bid'
Antonio Conte: "Money is not everything"
Courtois: 'Chelsea can easily replace Costa'
Pulis: 'New signings required to lift club'
Monaco reject £45m bid for Radamel Falcao?
Rotherham 'reject QPR bid for Ward'
Robben pens Bayern contract extension
Robbie Keane on Preston North End radar?
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Allardyce confirms Jenkinson agreement
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce admits that the deal to sign Carl Jenkinson from Arsenal is "hanging in the balance" due to discussions over personal terms.
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
Relive Sports Mole's live text coverage of the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool, as the Red Devils kept alive their unbeaten run late on.
Sam Warburton of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 15, 2015
Warburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'
A report claims that Sam Warburton is to step aside as Wales skipper later this month, with a new captain to be named prior to the Six Nations.
 Joe Marler looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 7, 2013
Marler to miss start of Six Nations
England prop Joe Marler will miss the start of the Six Nations after suffering a fracture to his leg.
Andy Murray (apparently) celebrating during the Australian Open semi-final with Milos Raonic on January 29, 2016
Andy Murray: 'Plenty to work on'
Andy Murray admits that he has improvements to make prior to his next outing at the Australian Open, putting his "tentative" first-round showing down to the heat.
 Andy Murray celebrates during the Australian Open semi-final with Milos Raonic on January 29, 2016
Result: Murray, Evans progress through in Melbourne
Andy Murray and Dan Evans both progress through to the second round of the Australian Open, but Aljaz Bedene tastes defeat to deny Britain's males a clean sweep.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World T20 match against Bangladesh on March 26, 2016
Result: New Zealand produce record-breaking comeback
New Zealand complete a Test record turnaround to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Wellington, with the tourists' first-innings score of 595 a record for a losing side.
 Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India bump fists during the one day tour match between Sussex and India at The County Ground on August 25, 2011
Result: India beat England by three wickets
Centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav lead India to a three-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Pune.
Sports Mole logo
Barry Bennell denies sex assault charges
Barry Bennell pleads not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault and is remanded into custody until March 20.
 Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Ozil named best German player of 2016
Mesut Ozil is named as Germany's player of the year by national team supporters for a fifth time in six years.
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Bottas joins Hamilton at Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas is named as Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes teammate for 2017, the 27-year-old Finn joining the world champions from Williams.
 Stirling Moss attends the Mark Webber book launch at the Ham Yard Hotel on September 9, 2015
Stirling Moss recovering from 'serious chest infection'
Motorsport legend Stirling Moss - one of the greatest F1 drivers to never win the world title - is recovering from a serious chest infection in hospital.
Graeme Storm of England celebrates holeing a putt on the 17th hole during the third round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 6, 2014
Graeme Storm holding off McIlroy in South Africa
Rory McIlroy remains three shots adrift of leader Graeme Storm at the South African Open after both men carded a round of 67 on Saturday.
 Justin Thomas of United States in action during round two of the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 30, 2015
Thomas maintains big lead at Sony Open
Justin Thomas hits a second-round 64 to reach the halfway stage of the Sony Open with a five-shot advantage over the chasing pack.
New Rugby League generic
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
 General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
James Degale of England celebrates after defeating Lucian Bute of Canada during their IBF super-middleweight championship fight at the Centre Videotron on November 29, 2015 in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.
Mayweather "would love to work" with DeGale
James DeGale is "one of the best fighters out there" who has the potential to become a superstar of boxing, according to Floyd Mayweather Jr.
 British boxer James DeGale celebrates his win over Piotr Wilczewski on October 15, 2011
Result: DeGale, Jack fight ends in draw
The super-middleweight unification fight between Great Britain's James DeGale and Sweden's Badou Jack in New York ends in a majority draw.
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
