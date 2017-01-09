Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Top Stories
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|20
|16
|1
|3
|42
|15
|27
|49
|2
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|5
|2
|48
|23
|25
|44
|3
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|20
|12
|6
|2
|39
|14
|25
|42
|4
|Manchester CityMan City
|20
|13
|3
|4
|41
|22
|19
|42
|5
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|5
|3
|44
|22
|22
|41
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|20
|11
|6
|3
|31
|19
|12
|39
|7
|Everton
|20
|8
|6
|6
|28
|23
|5
|30
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|20
|8
|5
|7
|28
|24
|4
|29
|9
|Bournemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|29
|34
|-5
|25
|10
|Southampton
|20
|6
|6
|8
|19
|25
|-6
|24
|11
|Stoke CityStoke
|20
|6
|6
|8
|24
|32
|-8
|24
|12
|Burnley
|20
|7
|2
|11
|22
|31
|-9
|23
|13
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|20
|6
|4
|10
|23
|35
|-12
|22
|14
|Watford
|20
|6
|4
|10
|23
|36
|-13
|22
|15
|Leicester CityLeicester
|20
|5
|6
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|20
|4
|7
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|19
|17
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|4
|12
|30
|37
|-7
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|37
|-18
|15
|19
|Swansea CitySwansea
|20
|4
|3
|13
|23
|45
|-22
|15
|20
|Hull City
|20
|3
|4
|13
|17
|44
|-27
|13
