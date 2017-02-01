Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Hazard: 'Man United, Arsenal main PL rivals'

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016

Terry pays tribute to "legend" Ivanovic

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard celebrate during the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016Lingard hails Man Utd "togetherness"
Nicolas Anelka celebrates scoring West Bromwich Albion's second goal with a 'quenelle' gesture on December 28, 2013Anelka joins Roda JC as consultant
Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016Klopp plays down Mane injury worries
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016Man Utd 'held deadline day Lindelof talks'
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017Team News: Rooney returns to Man United bench
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016Team News: Fonte to make Hammers debut against Man City

Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.Ferguson joins mourners at Taylor funeral
Sports Mole logoPL player 'had love child with fan'
Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016Firmino banned from driving for a year
Anthony Stokes of Celtic controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Celtic and Dundee United, at Celtic Park on August 16, 2014Stokes gets suspended sentence for assault

Anthony Joshua in an opening training session on December 6, 2016Joshua expecting to face "best" Klitschko

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017Ranieri: 'No panic for Leicester'
Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015Ivanovic finalises move to Zenit
Younes Kaboul in action for Watford on October 1, 2016Kaboul: 'Arsenal couldn't live with us'
Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017James: 'Guardiola right to sign Bravo'
Leonardo Ulloa in action for Leicester on December 2, 2014Ulloa 'will not go on strike at Leicester'
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016Conte refuses to underestimate Arsenal
Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017Howe frustrated with Bournemouth dealings
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017Ferdinand: 'Fergie wouldn't allow Pogba, Lingard antics'

George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014Kruis a doubt for Six Nations opener

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016Howe: 'We failed to bring back Ake'
Shola Ameobi of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at the St James Park on August 31, 2013Shola Ameobi on trial at Notts County?
A general view of Dean Court, or the Goldsands Stadium, home to AFC Bournemouth on July 21, 2013PL clubs criticised over disability access
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signing
Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016Spurs turned down loan bid for Janssen
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016Klopp: 'I could never be friends with Costa'
Ben Davies and Roman Zozulya in action during the international friendly between Ukraine and Wales on March 28, 2016Zozulya loan spell cut short due to "Nazi" jibe
New generic football imageFootball considering sin-bins for yellow cards
Diego Costa misses a penalty during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Man Utd 0-0 Hull City
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford.
 Saul Niguez and Jordi Alba in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Atletico 0-2 Barcelona
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona from the Vicente Calderon.
George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014
Kruis a doubt for Six Nations opener
England lock George Kruis is expected to miss his side's Six Nations opener against France at Twickenham having sustained knee ligament damage.
 Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Sexton ruled out of Six Nations opener
Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton will miss his side's Six Nations opener with Scotland on Saturday having failed to recover from a calf injury.
Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
Federer praises Nadal after title win
Roger Federer says that he would have been happy to share the Australian Open title with Rafael Nadal.
 Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
Result: Roger Federer wins Australian Open
Roger Federer claims his 18th Grand Slam at the age of 35 after beating Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open.
Eoin Morgan in action for England against Australia.
Result: England collapse hands India clean sweep
A batting collapse sees England lose by 75 runs to India in the final Twenty20 international in Bangalore.
 Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Johnson Charles during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Root: 'We deserve to win series over India'
England batsman Joe Root says that his team deserve to win the Twenty20 series against India ahead of today's final match.
A general view of Dean Court, or the Goldsands Stadium, home to AFC Bournemouth on July 21, 2013
PL clubs criticised over disability access
The Equality and Human Rights Commission criticises the Premier League on the subject of disability access at clubs' grounds.
 Anthony Stokes of Celtic controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Celtic and Dundee United, at Celtic Park on August 16, 2014
Stokes gets suspended sentence for assault
Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes is given a two-year suspended sentence for assaulting an Elvis impersonator in a nightclub.
The safety car leads the field following a re-start during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014
Silverstone sees Ecclestone exit as British GP boost
Silverstone is sounding more hopeful about a future on the Formula 1 calendar, in the days after Bernie Ecclestone lost his job as the sport's chief executive.
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Wolff: 'F1 must not give up on hybrid engines'
Toto Wolff says that Formula 1 should not give up on its 'hybrid' engine era.
New Golf generic
Wang opens lead at Qatar Masters
South Korea's Wang Jeung-hun opens up a three-shot lead ahead of the final round of the Qatar Masters.
 Tiger Woods of the US plays during a practice round for he 79th Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2015
Woods content with display despite missed cut
Tiger Woods says that he was happy with his second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut at Torrey Pines.
New Rugby League generic
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
 General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Anthony Joshua in an opening training session on December 6, 2016
Joshua expecting to face "best" Klitschko
Anthony Joshua expects Wladimir Klitschko to be at his best when the two meet for a heavyweight super-fight at Wembley on April 29.
 Carl Frampton in action during his IBF Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight match against Raul Hirales on May 26, 2013
Result: Frampton loses WBA featherweight title to Santa Cruz
Carl Frampton loses his WBA featherweight title and his unbeaten record after suffering a points defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in their Las Vegas rematch.
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144546281846
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112939-1028
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
