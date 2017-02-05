Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Top Stories
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|24
|19
|2
|3
|51
|17
|34
|59
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|24
|14
|8
|2
|46
|16
|30
|50
|3
|Manchester CityMan City
|24
|15
|4
|5
|49
|29
|20
|49
|4
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|5
|5
|52
|28
|24
|47
|5
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|7
|4
|52
|30
|22
|46
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|24
|12
|9
|3
|36
|21
|15
|45
|7
|Everton
|24
|11
|7
|6
|40
|27
|13
|40
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|24
|10
|6
|8
|32
|29
|3
|36
|9
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|24
|9
|4
|11
|32
|41
|-9
|31
|10
|Watford
|24
|8
|6
|10
|29
|40
|-11
|30
|11
|Stoke CityStoke
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|36
|-7
|29
|12
|Burnley
|24
|9
|2
|13
|26
|35
|-9
|29
|13
|Southampton
|24
|7
|6
|11
|24
|31
|-7
|27
|14
|Bournemouth
|24
|7
|5
|12
|35
|47
|-12
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|24
|4
|9
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|21
|16
|Leicester CityLeicester
|24
|5
|6
|13
|24
|41
|-17
|21
|17
|Swansea CitySwansea
|24
|6
|3
|15
|29
|54
|-25
|21
|18
|Hull City
|24
|5
|5
|14
|22
|47
|-25
|20
|19
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|4
|15
|32
|45
|-13
|19
|20
|Sunderland
|24
|5
|4
|15
|24
|42
|-18
|19
