Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Ricky Burns celebrates his victory over Jose Gonzalez during their World WBO Lightweight Championship bout on May 11, 2013Ricky Burns in line for unification clash

George North of Northampton dives over for the final try during the Aviva Premiership match between Northampton Saints and Bath at Franklin's Gardens onWorld Rugby "disappointed" by North treatment

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016Report: AC Milan in talks with Depay
Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.Crouch signs new deal at Stoke City
Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016Eric Dier: "Spurs have to win things"
David Nugent of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough v Bristol City at Riverside Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Middlesbrough, England. Derby announce David Nugent signing
A general view of Blundell Park ahead of the Vanarama Football Conference League match between Grimsby Town and Eastleigh FC at Blundell Park on May 3, 2015Grimsby 'reject Rotherham bid for Bogle'
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nicolas Otamendi in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016Report: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exit
Sunderland's Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone leaves the field at the final whistle during the English League Cup third round football match between Sunderland and Manchester City at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northest England, on September 22, 20Genoa targeting move for Sunderland stopper?
Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016Coutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary's

Joe Root in action during the fourth ODI between South Africa and England on February 12, 2016Root 'available for start of ODI series'

New generic football imageFA chief wants gay footballers to come out together

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016Klopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tie
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016Villa working on "four or five" targets
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016Atletico to swoop for Alexis Sanchez?
Tiago Ilori in action for Liverpool on September 17, 2013Reading land Tiago Ilori from Liverpool
Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016Jose Fonte omitted from Southampton squad
Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016Sofiane Boufal withdraws from Morocco squad
Sports Mole logoRB Leipzig head race to sign French defender?
Emerson Hyndman in action for the USA on March 29, 2016Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Hyndman
Greg Cunningham and Lucas Perez in action during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017Olivier Giroud in action during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017Aaron Ramsey celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday sees holders Manchester United drawn against 2013 winners Wigan Athletic.
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Ronaldo wins FIFA Best Player award
Cristiano Ronaldo is named as the world's best male player at the Best FIFA Football Awards.
England captain Chris Robshaw looks on during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
Chris Robshaw to miss Six Nations
England flanker Chris Robshaw will miss the Six Nations as he requires surgery on a shoulder injury, which will keep him out for 12 weeks.
 George North of Northampton dives over for the final try during the Aviva Premiership match between Northampton Saints and Bath at Franklin's Gardens on
World Rugby "disappointed" by North treatment
World Rugby declares itself "disappointed" with Northampton Saints's decision to allow head injury victim George North to continue playing.
Andy Murray serves during his second-round match against Aljaz Bedene on day four of the Aegon Championships on June 16, 2016
Murray confident heading into Australian Open
Despite suffering defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open, Sir Andy Murray is optimistic that he can win the Australian Open for the first time.
 Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
Andy Murray: 'Djokovic defeat tough to take'
Sir Andy Murray has mixed feelings following defeat to Novak Djokovic in three sets at the Qatar Open, but says that he is now 'looking forward' to the Australian Open.
Joe Root in action during the fourth ODI between South Africa and England on February 12, 2016
Root 'available for start of ODI series'
England batsman Joe Root will reportedly join up with his teammates for the start of the ODI series against India following the birth of his son.
 New Zealand batsman Corey Anderson plays a shot during the World T20 cricket tournament match against India on March 15, 2016
Result: New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runs
New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runs to claims a clean sweep of the T20 series.
Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Harry Kane celebrates birth of first child
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane becomes a father for the first time to a baby daughter named Ivy Jane Kane.
 New generic football image
FA chief wants gay footballers to come out together
FA chairman Greg Clarke believes that it would be less daunting for gay footballers if they came out in a group at the start of the season.
Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Returning Massa broke Formula E deal?
Felipe Massa had to break an agreement to race in Formula E this year, according to a report.
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Hakkinen confirms Bottas negotiations
Valtteri Bottas's next step in Formula 1 will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month, according to Mika Hakkinen.
Justin Thomas of United States in action during round two of the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 30, 2015
Thomas leads the way in Hawaii
American Justin Thomas heads into the final day of the Tournament of Champions with a two-shot lead.
 Justin Thomas of United States in action during round two of the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 30, 2015
Result: Thomas seals Tournament of Champions
Justin Thomas wins the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii by three shots after holding off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama.
New Rugby League generic
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
 General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Ricky Burns celebrates his victory over Jose Gonzalez during their World WBO Lightweight Championship bout on May 11, 2013
Ricky Burns in line for unification clash
WBA super-lightweight champion Ricky Burns is likely to face IBF title holder Julius Indongo in his next fight, according to his manager Alex Morrison.
 Anthony Crolla celebrates after victory over John Murray during the WBO Inter-Continental Lightweight Title fight on April 8, 2014
Crolla: 'I can get better of Linares in rematch'
British lightweight Anthony Crolla says that he is confident of reclaiming his world title when he faces WBA champion Jorge Linares in a rematch on March 25.
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
