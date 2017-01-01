Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Klopp hopeful over Henderson injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016

Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"
Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'
John O'Shea for Sunderland on October 4, 2014O'Shea slams "unacceptable" performance
Liverpool's James Milner in action during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016Milner hails "gutsy" Liverpool display
Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing DayGuardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"

A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007Transgender woman 'had sex with Milan star'

Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016Dele Alli praises "big brother" Eric Dier
Alan Curtis caretaker Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on December 12, 2015Curtis: 'We need a new manager ASAP'
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016Mark Hughes: 'We showed courage'
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016David Moyes: "We were dire today"
Claudio Ranieri has a chuckle prior to the game between Aston Villa and Leicester on January 16, 2016Claudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheet
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016Ozil, Sanchez appear on 'Arsenal plane'
Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016Gray ecstatic with "dream" hat-trick
Leicester City striker Islam Slimani celebrates after giving Leicester the lead during their Champions League Group G match against Porto at the King Power Stadium on September 27, 2016Result: Leicester end 2016 with win over West Ham

Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014Fury: 'Talks ongoing for Parker fight'

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World T20 match against Bangladesh on March 26, 2016Result: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to seal whitewash

Raymond van Barneveld of the Netherlands celebrates winning a set during his quarter final match against Stephen Bunting on January 2, 2015Result: Van Barneveld sees off Taylor to reach semis

Henderson hails "outstanding" Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016Henderson hails "outstanding" Jurgen Klopp
Chelsea's Marco Van Ginkel in action against Malaysia XI on July 21, 2013Van Ginkel signs new Chelsea deal
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'
Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claims
Taulant Xhaka of FC Basel and Lazar Markovic of Liverpool battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Basel 1893 and Liverpool FC at St. Jakob Stadium on October 1, 2014Hammers target January move for Xhaka?
Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis on December 28, 2015Result: Swansea end 2016 at foot of PL table
Matt Phillips in action for West Bromwich Albion in November 2016Result: Albion climb above Southampton with narrow win
Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on December 2, 2014Result: Gray hits treble in thumping Burnley win
Willian scores his side's second during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016Willian celebrates scoring (apparently) with Diego Costa during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Man United 2-1 Boro - as it happened
Relive Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
Relive Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City as Georginio Wijnaldum's goal sees the hosts end 2016 in winning fashion at Anfield.
Andy Farrell, the England backs coach looks on during the England training session held at West Park Leeds Rugby Club on October 23, 2013
Farrell: 'Lions hopes boosted by rule change'
Andy Farrell backs the decision to introduce bonus points in the 2017 Six Nations, claiming that it will only benefit the British & Irish Lions in the long term.
 Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola a doubt for Six Nations
England prop Mako Vunipola could miss the Six Nations after suffering suspected knee ligament damage during Saracens' Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks.
Andy Murray practises on day one of the Australian Open on January 18, 2016
Result: Murray suffers surprise defeat in Abu Dhabi
Andy Murray starts the new season with a surprise straight-sets defeat to David Goffin at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
 Rafael Nadal in action at the Argentina Open on February 13, 2016
Result: Nadal, Goffin through in Abu Dhabi
Rafael Nadal and David Goffin both progress through to the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World T20 match against Bangladesh on March 26, 2016
Result: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to seal whitewash
New Zealand record an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 3-0 win in the one-day series between the two nations.
 Australia's Steve Smith in action on day one of the Third Test on July 29, 2015
Result: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat in Melbourne
Australia bowl out Pakistan for 163 runs in their second innings after themselves declaring on 634-8 to earn an unlikely victory in Melbourne.
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Murray, Farah knighted in New Year's honours
Andy Murray and Mo Farah are handed knighthoods in the Queen's New Year's honours list, while Jessica Ennis-Hill is given a damehood.
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Transgender woman 'had sex with Milan star'
A transgender woman alleges that she had sex with a member of the AC Milan squad.
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
Hulkenberg: '2017 another tough year for Renault'
Nico Hulkenberg thinks that 2017 could be a second consecutive tough campaign for the Renault works team.
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Wolff: 'Bottas a possibility for 2017'
Toto Wolff admits for the first time that Valtteri Bottas is a "possibility" to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after his three-shot victory in the Irish Open on May 22, 2016
Nicklaus: 'More hard work required from McIlroy'
World number two Rory McIlroy has what it takes to become one of the most successful golfers in history, according to 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus.
 Tiger Woods of the United States smiles on the practice range during a practice round prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2015
Tiger Woods to play at Riviera in February
Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods will compete in the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next February - the start of what he hopes will be a full schedule for 2017.
General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
 Denny Solomona of London Broncos during the Super League match between London Broncos and Catalan Dragons at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2014
Castleford to sue Solomona for breach of contract
Castleford Tigers confirm their intent to sue Denny Solomona for breach of contract after he left the Super League club to join rugby union side Sale Sharks.
Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014
Fury: 'Talks ongoing for Parker fight'
British heavyweight Hughie Fury says that talks are ongoing regarding a showdown with WBO champion Joseph Parker.
 Ricky Hatton prior to his welterweight bout with Vyacheslav Senchenko at the MEN Arena on November 24, 2012
Ricky Hatton: 'I contemplated suicide'
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton reveals to BBC Sport that he tried to kill himself on several occasions in a battle with depression.
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
