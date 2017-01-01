Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Top Stories
Live Commentary: Man United 2-1 Boro - as it happened
Relive Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
Relive Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City as Georginio Wijnaldum's goal sees the hosts end 2016 in winning fashion at Anfield.
Farrell: 'Lions hopes boosted by rule change'
Andy Farrell backs the decision to introduce bonus points in the 2017 Six Nations, claiming that it will only benefit the British & Irish Lions in the long term.
Mako Vunipola a doubt for Six Nations
England prop Mako Vunipola could miss the Six Nations after suffering suspected knee ligament damage during Saracens' Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks.
Result: Murray suffers surprise defeat in Abu Dhabi
Andy Murray starts the new season with a surprise straight-sets defeat to David Goffin at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
Result: Nadal, Goffin through in Abu Dhabi
Rafael Nadal and David Goffin both progress through to the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Result: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to seal whitewash
New Zealand record an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 3-0 win in the one-day series between the two nations.
Result: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat in Melbourne
Australia bowl out Pakistan for 163 runs in their second innings after themselves declaring on 634-8 to earn an unlikely victory in Melbourne.
Murray, Farah knighted in New Year's honours
Andy Murray and Mo Farah are handed knighthoods in the Queen's New Year's honours list, while Jessica Ennis-Hill is given a damehood.
Transgender woman 'had sex with Milan star'
A transgender woman alleges that she had sex with a member of the AC Milan squad.
Hulkenberg: '2017 another tough year for Renault'
Nico Hulkenberg thinks that 2017 could be a second consecutive tough campaign for the Renault works team.
Wolff: 'Bottas a possibility for 2017'
Toto Wolff admits for the first time that Valtteri Bottas is a "possibility" to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Nicklaus: 'More hard work required from McIlroy'
World number two Rory McIlroy has what it takes to become one of the most successful golfers in history, according to 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus.
Tiger Woods to play at Riviera in February
Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods will compete in the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next February - the start of what he hopes will be a full schedule for 2017.
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Castleford to sue Solomona for breach of contract
Castleford Tigers confirm their intent to sue Denny Solomona for breach of contract after he left the Super League club to join rugby union side Sale Sharks.
Fury: 'Talks ongoing for Parker fight'
British heavyweight Hughie Fury says that talks are ongoing regarding a showdown with WBO champion Joseph Parker.
Ricky Hatton: 'I contemplated suicide'
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton reveals to BBC Sport that he tried to kill himself on several occasions in a battle with depression.
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
