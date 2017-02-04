Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Top Stories
Football
Rugby Union
Tennis
Football
Boxing
Off The Pitch
Football
Latest Images
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|23
|18
|2
|3
|48
|16
|32
|56
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|23
|13
|8
|2
|45
|16
|29
|47
|3
|Arsenal
|23
|14
|5
|4
|51
|25
|26
|47
|4
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|7
|3
|52
|28
|24
|46
|5
|Manchester CityMan City
|23
|14
|4
|5
|47
|28
|19
|46
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|23
|11
|9
|3
|33
|21
|12
|42
|7
|Everton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|34
|24
|10
|37
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|23
|9
|6
|8
|31
|29
|2
|33
|9
|Stoke CityStoke
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|35
|-6
|29
|10
|Burnley
|23
|9
|2
|12
|25
|33
|-8
|29
|11
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29
|40
|-11
|28
|12
|Southampton
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23
|28
|-5
|27
|13
|Watford
|23
|7
|6
|10
|27
|39
|-12
|27
|14
|Bournemouth
|23
|7
|5
|11
|32
|41
|-9
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|23
|4
|9
|10
|19
|26
|-7
|21
|16
|Leicester CityLeicester
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|21
|17
|Swansea CitySwansea
|23
|6
|3
|14
|28
|52
|-24
|21
|18
|Crystal Palace
|23
|5
|4
|14
|32
|41
|-9
|19
|19
|Hull City
|23
|4
|5
|14
|20
|47
|-27
|17
|20
|Sunderland
|23
|4
|4
|15
|20
|42
|-22
|16
|> Full Version