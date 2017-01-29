Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Top Stories
Football
Tennis
Football
Off The Pitch
Football
Rugby Union
Football
Latest Images
Football
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sociedad - as it happened
Relive Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad from the Bernabeu.
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Wigan - as it happened
Relive Manchester United's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic as the holders cruise into the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Wenger delighted with attacking optionsCoutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'Hull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'Sakho: 'I am not above the rules'Result: Monaco strike late to move topResult: Real Madrid go four points clear at topSwansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'
Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interestJoyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'Mourinho slams "nonsense" fixture scheduleDimitri Payet passes Marseille medicalMourinho: 'Young free to leave Man Utd'Mourinho "happy" with Mkhitaryan formMourinho: 'Schweinsteiger is staying'West Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Team News: Three changes for Real Madrid against Sociedad
Rugby Union
Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener
England winger Anthony Watson will miss his side's opening two Six Nations fixtures having been ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.
Anthony Watson struck down by injury
Anthony Watson is to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury picked up during England's training preparations, which is likely to rule him out of the meeting with France.
Two Premiership players test positive for drugsEngland players told to ditch mobile phonesJones: 'Farrell in line for England captaincy'Eddie Jones names 34-man England squadRFU considering five-year residency ruleSale winger Arscott suspended over leak
Tennis
Result: Roger Federer wins Australian Open
Roger Federer claims his 18th Grand Slam at the age of 35 after beating Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open.
Result: Serena beats Venus to break Open-era record
Serena Williams beats sister Venus Williams in straight sets to win the Australian Open for a seventh time.
Federer praises Nadal after title winSerena: 'Venus is my inspiration'Venus praises Serena's "awesome" winAustralian Open: The road to the finalNadal excited for "special" final with Federer
Cricket
Result: England fall five short of India total
India claim a five-run victory over England in their T20 three-match series as Jasprit Bumrah picks up two wickets in the final over.
England unchanged for West Indies series
England name the same 14-man ODI squad that lost to India for the upcoming series against West Indies.
Tymal Mills: 'My future lies in T20 cricket'Result: England power past India in first T20Result: Australia earn record-breaking win over PakistanResult: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaMorgan: 'England rewarded for persistence'
Off The Pitch
Beckham: 'No sexual abuse at Man United'
David Beckham describes the child sex abuse engulfing English football as "disgraceful" but insists that nothing of the sort happened at Manchester United.
Farah blasts Trump's immigration policy
Mo Farah takes aim at Donald Trump over the US president's immigration policy.
Man from Cambridge arrested over historical sex abuseChelsea's Stamford Bridge revamp under threat?Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman MovieBilic released from hospital after illnessKvitova attack part of blackmail plotBT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchVardy backing Jamie O'Hara on Celeb BB
Formula 1
Ecclestone denies 'breakaway' series claims
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone denied reports that he is planning to set up a 'breakaway' series.
Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'
Valtteri Bottas says that he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of now-retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg.
Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radarBrawn: 'F1 promoters may ask for discount'Ross Brawn to attend F1 winter testsLiberty era future brighter for German GP Carey: 'British GP safe in Liberty era'
Golf
Wang opens lead at Qatar Masters
South Korea's Wang Jeunghun opens up a three-shot lead ahead of the final round of the Qatar Masters.
Woods content with display despite missed cut
Tiger Woods says that he was happy with his second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut at Torrey Pines.
Nine-way tie for lead at Qatar MastersWoods endures horror round, Rose leadsRory McIlroy eyeing March returnResult: Stafford takes CareerBuilder Challenge titleResult: Tommy Fleetwood takes Abu Dhabi title
Rugby League
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Castleford to sue Solomona for breach of contractRFU will not halt Denny Solomona switchRFL chief concerned about Solomona situationResult: Australia thrash NZ to win Four NationsNorth America to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup
Boxing
Result: Frampton loses WBA featherweight title to Santa Cruz
Carl Frampton loses his WBA featherweight title and his unbeaten record after suffering a points defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in their Las Vegas rematch.
Frampton: 'I have edge over Santa Cruz'
WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton says that he holds the edge over Leo Santa Cruz ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.
Groves focused on facing Chudinov for world titleJoshua, Klitschko bout to attract 90,000Eggington to face Malignaggi in MarchTyson Fury: 'No comeback in next 10 years'Nicola Adams turns professional
Snooker
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
Result: Selby wins World Snooker ChampionshipRonnie O'Sullivan escapes fineSteve Davis announces retirementRonnie O'Sullivan focused on World ChampionshipResult: O'Sullivan claims sixth Masters title