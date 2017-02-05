Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Calhanoglu keen on summer Chelsea move

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016

Mourinho pleased with clinical United

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Calhanoglu keen on summer Chelsea move
Mourinho pleased with clinical United
Mkhitaryan: 'Zlatan can score 30 this term'
Mourinho defends underfire Ranieri
Lukaku determined to fulfill potential
Schmeichel tight-lipped over Ranieri rift
Result: Aboubakar fires Cameroon to AFCON glory
Ranieri happy with misfiring strikers

Result: Garcia wins 12th European Tour title in Dubai

George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations
Brown: 'Improvement required for Wales match'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Mourinho: 'Man United will keep fighting'
Monk slams Wagner celebrations
Mourinho shrugs off Mata challenge
Guardiola "surprised" by Jesus form
Schmeichel slams "embarrassing" Leicester
Wagner defends celebration against Leeds
Ranieri: 'Leicester affected by anxiety'
Hamann: 'Klopp deal is about heart over head'

Van der Westhuizen improving in hospital

Result: GB through in Davis Cup after Canada disqualification

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in training ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Dembele: 'My future is with Celtic'
Douglas Costa considering Bayern future
Clement slams ref over Jesus goal build-up
Mourinho hints at Michael Carrick exit
Mazzarri hopes to get best out of Niang
Puel unsure of Boufal injury timescale
Guardiola: 'Jesus will start if he keeps scoring'
Martinez defends Barkley after Cherries goal
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Manolo Gabbiadini in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 4, 2017
Romelu Lukaku and Steve Cook in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester 0-3 Man Utd - as it happened
Relive Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City as Jose Mourinho's side move to within two points of the top four.
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Lukaku determined to fulfill potential
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku insists that he is determined to fulfill his potential and will put in the hard work to ensure he does so.
George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014
George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations
England lock George Kruis will miss the entire Six Nations campaign having been told that he needs surgery on knee ligament damage.
 Referee Nigel Owens of Wales during the Heineken Cup Pool 5 match between Montpellier and Leicester Tigers at Stade Yves Du Manoir on December 15, 2013
Nigel Owens: 'I wanted to be castrated'
Rugby World Cup referee Nigel Owens reveals that he went to a doctor and asked if he could be chemically castrated after realising that he was gay.
Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
Result: GB through in Davis Cup after Canada disqualification
Great Britain progress into the Davis Cup quarter-finals after Canada's Denis Shapovalov is disqualified for hitting the ball into the face of the chair umpire.
 Dan Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Emirates Arena on September 17, 2015
Great Britain, Canada level after opening rubbers
Great Britain and Canada are locked at one point apiece after the opening day of their Davis Cup World Group tie in Ottawa.
South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
AB de Villiers leads South Africa to a comfortable third one-day international victory over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg to seal a series win.
 Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
New Zealand, Australia second ODI abandoned
The second one-day international between New Zealand and Australia is abandoned due to a sodden surface in Napier.
Former Springbok scrumhalf, Joost van der Westhuizen, who is suffering from Motor Neurone Disease joins the spectators during the International match between Scotland and South Africa at Murrayfield Stadium on November 17, 2013
Van der Westhuizen improving in hospital
World Cup-winning former South Africa scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen's condition is improving his hospital.
 Referee Nigel Owens of Wales during the Heineken Cup Pool 5 match between Montpellier and Leicester Tigers at Stade Yves Du Manoir on December 15, 2013
Nigel Owens: 'I wanted to be castrated'
Rugby World Cup referee Nigel Owens reveals that he went to a doctor and asked if he could be chemically castrated after realising that he was gay.
Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Magnussen: '2017 rules good for F1 and for me'
Kevin Magnussen thinks that the 2017 rules will be good for Formula 1 and for him.
 Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans
Robert Kubica is inching close to his old days in Formula 1 after signing to return full-time in the top prototype category of the world endurance championship.
Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Honda Classic on February 25, 2016
Result: Garcia wins 12th European Tour title in Dubai
Sergio Garcia marks his 250th European Tour appearance with victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, finishing three shots ahead of Henrik Stenson.
 Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Honda Classic on February 25, 2016
Sergio Garcia opens up three-shot lead
Sergio Garcia birdies on the final hole despite the tough conditions to open up a three-shot lead on Henrik Stenson at the Dubai Desert Classic.
New Rugby League generic
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
 General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Chris Eubank Jnr of Great Britain poses after stopping Ivan Jukic of Croatia following their middleweight fight at the Phones 4u Arena on July 26, 2014
Result: Eubank Jr stops Quinlan in 10th round
Chris Eubank Jr is the new IBO super-middleweight champion thanks to a 10th-round stoppage of Australian Renold Quinlan.
 Promoter Eddie Hearn (l) and James DeGale (r) speak at a press conference to announce that Matchroom Boxing has signed James DeGale at Trinity House on April 10, 2014
Hearn keen for Smith to fight at Anfield
Promoter Eddie Hearn says that he wants to stage the WBC super-middleweight title clash between Callum Smith and Anthony Dirrell at Anfield.
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
