Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014Six Nations bonus points 'could be scrapped'
Dan Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Emirates Arena on September 17, 2015Evans: 'I will respect Shapovalov in Davis Cup'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017Pochettino: 'Spurs must be ready to pounce'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017Jose Mourinho concerned by lack of goals
Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016Mustafi: 'We only have ourselves to blame'
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016Tuchel 'annoyed' by Aubameyang comments
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016Mourinho hails 'world's best' Ranieri
A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017Schweinsteiger included in Europa League squad
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016Zaza: 'Conte has changed Chelsea's eating habits'
Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014New Zealand to stage Parker, Fury fight

A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012FA faces House of Commons debate

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016Ronald Koeman: 'Man United can be caught'
Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017Pochettino: Alli "very happy" at Spurs
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016Diego Costa hits out at Chelsea exit rumours
Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015Mancini keen on return to Premier League
Frank Lampard of Manchester City warms up ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015Conte coy on coaching role for Lampard
Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017Guardiola 'undecided' on Bravo return
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016Koeman "very satisfied" with January business
Diego Costa misses a penalty during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing
A report claims that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid during the summer for a fee of around £50m.
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Barcelona 'add Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'
Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is on the radar of Barcelona and could be the subject of a big-money bid in the summer, according to a report.
Dylan Hartley passes the ball during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 8, 2013
Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six Nations
Dylan Hartley claims that a "brutal" training camp in Portugal has him in top condition ahead of England's meeting with France, a month on from his last outing.
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
Six Nations bonus points 'could be scrapped'
John Feehan, the chief executive of the Six Nations, admits that he is against the implementation of the new bonus points system and suggests it could be scrapped.
Dan Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Emirates Arena on September 17, 2015
Evans: 'I will respect Shapovalov in Davis Cup'
Great Britain's Dan Evans says that he will not underestimate Canada's Denis Shapovalov when they meet in the Davis Cup on Friday.
 Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
Evans to play teen in Davis Cup opener
Great Britain's Dan Evans will open their Davis Cup campaign against Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov.
Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
New Zealand, Australia second ODI abandoned
The second one-day international between New Zealand and Australia is abandoned due to a sodden surface in Napier.
 Eoin Morgan in action for England against Australia.
Result: England collapse hands India clean sweep
A batting collapse sees England lose by 75 runs to India in the final Twenty20 international in Bangalore.
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA faces House of Commons debate
Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in the Football Association next week, with the governing body at risk of losing £30m of grassroots money.
 Sports Mole logo
Hernandez 'arrested over alleged domestic abuse'
Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is reportedly arrested over the alleged assault of his girlfriend.
Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Magnussen: '2017 rules good for F1 and for me'
Kevin Magnussen thinks that the 2017 rules will be good for Formula 1 and for him.
 Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans
Robert Kubica is inching close to his old days in Formula 1 after signing to return full-time in the top prototype category of the world endurance championship.
New Golf generic
Wang opens lead at Qatar Masters
South Korea's Wang Jeung-hun opens up a three-shot lead ahead of the final round of the Qatar Masters.
 Tiger Woods of the US plays during a practice round for he 79th Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2015
Woods content with display despite missed cut
Tiger Woods says that he was happy with his second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut at Torrey Pines.
New Rugby League generic
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
 General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014
New Zealand to stage Parker, Fury fight
British heavyweight Hughie Fury will travel to New Zealand to face Joseph Parker for his WBO title in April.
 Anthony Joshua in an opening training session on December 6, 2016
Joshua expecting to face "best" Klitschko
Anthony Joshua expects Wladimir Klitschko to be at his best when the two meet for a heavyweight super-fight at Wembley on April 29.
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
