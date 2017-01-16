Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Top Stories
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|21
|17
|1
|3
|45
|15
|30
|52
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|21
|13
|6
|2
|43
|14
|29
|45
|3
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|6
|2
|49
|24
|25
|45
|4
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|5
|3
|48
|22
|26
|44
|5
|Manchester CityMan City
|21
|13
|3
|5
|41
|26
|15
|42
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|21
|11
|7
|3
|32
|20
|12
|40
|7
|Everton
|21
|9
|6
|6
|32
|23
|9
|33
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|0
|29
|9
|Stoke CityStoke
|21
|7
|6
|8
|27
|33
|-6
|27
|10
|Burnley
|21
|8
|2
|11
|23
|31
|-8
|26
|11
|Bournemouth
|21
|7
|4
|10
|30
|37
|-7
|25
|12
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|21
|7
|4
|10
|26
|35
|-9
|25
|13
|Southampton
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|26
|-7
|24
|14
|Watford
|21
|6
|5
|10
|23
|36
|-13
|23
|15
|Leicester CityLeicester
|21
|5
|6
|10
|24
|34
|-10
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|21
|4
|8
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|20
|17
|Crystal Palace
|21
|4
|4
|13
|30
|40
|-10
|16
|18
|Hull City
|21
|4
|4
|13
|20
|45
|-25
|16
|19
|Sunderland
|21
|4
|3
|14
|20
|40
|-20
|15
|20
|Swansea CitySwansea
|21
|4
|3
|14
|23
|49
|-26
|15
