Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signing

Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interest

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016

Coutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017

Top Stories

Football

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interest
Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017Coutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013Sakho: 'I am not above the rules'
Diego Poyet in action for West Ham on July 16, 2014Hull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016Wenger delighted with attacking options
Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016Result: Monaco strike late to move top

Tennis

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017Result: Roger Federer wins Australian Open

Football

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom. Mourinho: 'Young free to leave Man Utd'
A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017Mourinho: 'Schweinsteiger is staying'
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016West Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017Mourinho slams "nonsense" fixture schedule
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeat
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) vies with Benfica's Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match SL Benfica vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on December 8, 2015.Swansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'

Off The Pitch

Mo Farah of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Mens 3000m Final during day one of the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games at The Stadium - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on July 24, 2015Farah blasts Trump's immigration policy
David Beckham looks on during his visit Hangzhou Huanglong Stadium on June 22, 2013Beckham: 'No sexual abuse at Man United'

Football

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015Leicester 'turn down Sunderland bid for Ulloa'
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017Mourinho "happy" with Mkhitaryan form
Sports Mole logoSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017Joyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016Mourinho hails United for getting job done
Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016Newcastle, Palace in Townsend, Mbemba swap deal?

Rugby Union

England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener

Football

Nicolas Lombaerts of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrates after their victory over PFC CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Zenit St. Petersburg at the Arena Khimki Stadium on November 01, 2014
Nicolas Lombaerts of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrates after their victory over PFC CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Zenit St. Petersburg at the Arena Khimki Stadium on November 01, 2014Baggies linked with Zenit defender
Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is watched by Jose Manuel Jurado of Watford during the FA Cup semi-final on April 24, 2016Spurs 'renew interest in Wilfried Zaha'
Sports Mole logoSutton captain: 'We fancied our chances'
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016Kompany delighted after playing 90 minutes
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016Luis Enrique calls for goalline technology
Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016Mazzarri "angry" over Watford FA Cup exit
New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Latest Images
Grigor Dimitrov in action at the Australian Open on January 27, 2017Harry Maguire fails to win a penalty during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Football
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sociedad - as it happened
Relive Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad from the Bernabeu.
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Wigan - as it happened
Relive Manchester United's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic as the holders cruise into the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Wenger delighted with attacking optionsCoutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'Hull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'Sakho: 'I am not above the rules'Result: Monaco strike late to move topResult: Real Madrid go four points clear at topSwansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'
Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interestJoyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'Mourinho slams "nonsense" fixture scheduleDimitri Payet passes Marseille medicalMourinho: 'Young free to leave Man Utd'Mourinho "happy" with Mkhitaryan formMourinho: 'Schweinsteiger is staying'West Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Team News: Three changes for Real Madrid against Sociedad
Rugby Union
England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener
England winger Anthony Watson will miss his side's opening two Six Nations fixtures having been ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.
 Anthony Watson of England scores the first try during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between England and Uruguay at Manchester City Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Anthony Watson struck down by injury
Anthony Watson is to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury picked up during England's training preparations, which is likely to rule him out of the meeting with France.
Two Premiership players test positive for drugsEngland players told to ditch mobile phonesJones: 'Farrell in line for England captaincy'Eddie Jones names 34-man England squadRFU considering five-year residency ruleSale winger Arscott suspended over leak
Jones replaces Warburton as Wales captainIreland without Sean Cronin for Six NationsWarburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'Marler to miss start of Six NationsWorld Rugby "disappointed" by North treatmentChris Robshaw to miss Six Nations
Tennis
Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
Result: Roger Federer wins Australian Open
Roger Federer claims his 18th Grand Slam at the age of 35 after beating Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open.
 Serena Williams returns the ball to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during the WTA Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico on May 10, 2016 in Rome
Result: Serena beats Venus to break Open-era record
Serena Williams beats sister Venus Williams in straight sets to win the Australian Open for a seventh time.
Federer praises Nadal after title winSerena: 'Venus is my inspiration'Venus praises Serena's "awesome" winAustralian Open: The road to the finalNadal excited for "special" final with Federer
Result: Nadal books spot in Australian Open finalFederer: "I couldn't be happier"Result: Federer overcomes Wawrinka to reach finalWilliams sisters to meet in Australian Open finalKonta: 'I will learn from Williams defeat'
Cricket
Joe Root and Ben Stokes look devastated after losing the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Result: England fall five short of India total
India claim a five-run victory over England in their T20 three-match series as Jasprit Bumrah picks up two wickets in the final over.
 England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
England unchanged for West Indies series
England name the same 14-man ODI squad that lost to India for the upcoming series against West Indies.
Tymal Mills: 'My future lies in T20 cricket'Result: England power past India in first T20Result: Australia earn record-breaking win over PakistanResult: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaMorgan: 'England rewarded for persistence'
Ben Stokes hails "fantastic" ODI winResult: England defeat India in final ODINew Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balanceResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runsResult: England denied after valiant run chase
Off The Pitch
David Beckham looks on during his visit Hangzhou Huanglong Stadium on June 22, 2013
Beckham: 'No sexual abuse at Man United'
David Beckham describes the child sex abuse engulfing English football as "disgraceful" but insists that nothing of the sort happened at Manchester United.
 Mo Farah of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Mens 3000m Final during day one of the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games at The Stadium - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on July 24, 2015
Farah blasts Trump's immigration policy
Mo Farah takes aim at Donald Trump over the US president's immigration policy.
Man from Cambridge arrested over historical sex abuseChelsea's Stamford Bridge revamp under threat?Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman MovieBilic released from hospital after illnessKvitova attack part of blackmail plotBT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchVardy backing Jamie O'Hara on Celeb BB
Payet 'receives 24-hour protection'Wenger 'to quiz Xhaka over allegations'Ronaldo 'taken home in ambulance'Old Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?Hull squad to visit Mason in hospitalGranit Xhaka interviewed by police?Man United to begin structural work on Old Trafford
Formula 1
F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone at Monza, Italy on September 8, 2013
Ecclestone denies 'breakaway' series claims
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone denied reports that he is planning to set up a 'breakaway' series.
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'
Valtteri Bottas says that he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of now-retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg.
Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radarBrawn: 'F1 promoters may ask for discount'Ross Brawn to attend F1 winter testsLiberty era future brighter for German GP Carey: 'British GP safe in Liberty era'
New F1 rule to reduce driver penaltiesTeams welcome 'experts' replacing EcclestoneEcclestone offices 'too small' for F1Bernie Ecclestone 'no longer F1 boss'Rosberg: 'Life more than driving in circles'
Golf
New Golf generic
Wang opens lead at Qatar Masters
South Korea's Wang Jeunghun opens up a three-shot lead ahead of the final round of the Qatar Masters.
 Tiger Woods of the US plays during a practice round for he 79th Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2015
Woods content with display despite missed cut
Tiger Woods says that he was happy with his second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut at Torrey Pines.
Nine-way tie for lead at Qatar MastersWoods endures horror round, Rose leadsRory McIlroy eyeing March returnResult: Stafford takes CareerBuilder Challenge titleResult: Tommy Fleetwood takes Abu Dhabi title
Adam Hadwin storms to top of standings in CaliforniaHatton heads congested leaderboard in Abu DhabiSwafford leads at CareerBuilder ChallengeKaymer holds narrow lead in Abu DhabiHenrik Stenson opens lead in Abu Dhabi
Rugby League
New Rugby League generic
Bradford Bulls liquidated
Former Super League champions Bradford Bulls are liquidated after a bid to save the club was reportedly rejected.
 General view of Odsal Stadium on March 28, 2012
Bradford Bulls sale 'to go through after Christmas'
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas.
Castleford to sue Solomona for breach of contractRFU will not halt Denny Solomona switchRFL chief concerned about Solomona situationResult: Australia thrash NZ to win Four NationsNorth America to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup
Bradford Bulls enter administrationWayne Bennett: 'England must iron out errors'Wayne Bennett uninterested in "cheap talk"England win right to host 2021 World CupSam Burgess named England captain
Boxing
Carl Frampton in action during his IBF Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight match against Raul Hirales on May 26, 2013
Result: Frampton loses WBA featherweight title to Santa Cruz
Carl Frampton loses his WBA featherweight title and his unbeaten record after suffering a points defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in their Las Vegas rematch.
 Carl Frampton celebrates defeating Scott Quigg on February 27, 2016
Frampton: 'I have edge over Santa Cruz'
WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton says that he holds the edge over Leo Santa Cruz ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.
Groves focused on facing Chudinov for world titleJoshua, Klitschko bout to attract 90,000Eggington to face Malignaggi in MarchTyson Fury: 'No comeback in next 10 years'Nicola Adams turns professional
Hearn: 'Khan must lower demands for Brook fight'Nicola Adams leaves GB boxing programmeSaunders links up with trainer Adam BoothDeGale open to facing Groves in next fightChisora: 'I would stop Whyte in rematch'
Snooker
Snooker Image
King eliminated in York after forgetting cue
Mark King misses out on a second ranking title in a week after falling to defeat against Sam Craigie in bizarre circumstances in the UK Championship.
 Snooker Image
Leo Fernandez banned after admitting corruption charge
Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez receives a 15-month ban from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after admitting corruption charges.
Result: Selby wins World Snooker ChampionshipRonnie O'Sullivan escapes fineSteve Davis announces retirementRonnie O'Sullivan focused on World ChampionshipResult: O'Sullivan claims sixth Masters title
O'Sullivan wants darts atmosphere at snookerYork Barbican retains UK ChampionshipNeil Robertson makes 147 maximum breakDing Junhui facing disciplinary actionShaun Murphy beaten by 15-year-old
62 new articles in last 24 hours; last new at 22:58
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version