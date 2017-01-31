New Transfer Talk header

Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany rejects offer to join Chelsea?

Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany reportedly rejects a potential move to Chelsea in favour of a switch to China.
Chelsea have reportedly failed in a bid to loan Jonathan Biabiany from Inter Milan.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is said to be keen on making late additions to his first-team squad, but it appears that he is being left frustrated by offers being rejected for potential signings.

It has been claimed that Schalke 04 have turned down their bid to sign Sead Kolasinac and according to Sky Italy, they will also miss out on winger Biabiany.

Chelsea had wanted to sign the 28-year-old until the end of the season, but the Frenchman has allegedly told his club that he only wants to move to China.

Biabiany has made just three appearances for Inter this season, all of which have come in the Europa League.

Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
