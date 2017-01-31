Chelsea reportedly fail with a deadline-day bid to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac.

Schalke 04 have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea for defender Sead Kolasinac.

On Monday, it was reported that Antonio Conte was looking to add the Bosnia and Herzegovina international to his first-team squad, with Branislav Ivanovic in line to join Zenit St Petersburg.

However, according to Sky Germany, manager Markus Weinzierl has said that the club have turned down an undisclosed bid from the Premier League leaders.

Kolasinac has less than six months remaining on his existing deal at the Bundesliga club, but it appears that Chelsea will have to lodge an improved offer if they wish to sign the 23-year-old.

The left-sided player, who can also play in the centre of defence, has scored twice in 13 league appearances this season.