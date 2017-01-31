New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac?

Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea reportedly fail with a deadline-day bid to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:39 UK

Schalke 04 have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea for defender Sead Kolasinac.

On Monday, it was reported that Antonio Conte was looking to add the Bosnia and Herzegovina international to his first-team squad, with Branislav Ivanovic in line to join Zenit St Petersburg.

However, according to Sky Germany, manager Markus Weinzierl has said that the club have turned down an undisclosed bid from the Premier League leaders.

Kolasinac has less than six months remaining on his existing deal at the Bundesliga club, but it appears that Chelsea will have to lodge an improved offer if they wish to sign the 23-year-old.

The left-sided player, who can also play in the centre of defence, has scored twice in 13 league appearances this season.

Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea take interest in Schalke defender?
>
View our homepages for Sead Kolasinac, Antonio Conte, Branislav Ivanovic, Markus Weinzierl, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea captain John Terry: 'I hope I don't play again this season'
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Bournemouth planning late attempt to bring back Chelsea's Nathan Ake?
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke defender?Dembele attracting interest from Chelsea?Chelsea take interest in Schalke defender?Preview: Liverpool vs. ChelseaConte: 'No news on Ivanovic, Begovic'
West Brom not interested in IvanovicRodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interestChelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Conte: 'We will try to respect Ivanovic'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
Chelsea take interest in Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac?
 Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac?
 Chelsea's Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman runs with the ball diring the UEFA Champions League, group G, football match between Chelsea and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Stamford Bridge in London on September 16, 2015
Chelsea defender Baha Rahman suffers serious knee injury
Leicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Man City target joins Schalke on loanBreel Embolo coy on Man United rumoursReport: Spurs rekindle Meyer interestLiverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?
Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsLiverpool target in talks over new dealMeyer: 'Spurs were interested in me'Report: West Brom prepare Kolasinac bid
> Schalke 04 Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version