Wigan Athletic have announced Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne as the club's eighth and final signing of transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the Citizens for five years, has penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Championship strugglers.

"Jack is one for the long-term," said Latics manager Warren Joyce. "A really hungry player who we feel can develop here over the next few seasons, a real talent."

Byrne has been capped 10 times for the Ireland under-21s side and spent most of last season in the Eredivisie with Cambuur, where he scored four goals in 27 appearances.

The Latics also brought in Matt Gilks, Gabriel Obertan, Omar Bogle, Mikael Mandron, Josh Laurent, Alex Bruce and James Weir before the window slammed shut.