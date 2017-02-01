New Transfer Talk header

Wigan Athletic make eighth deadline day signing

A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Wigan Athletic name Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne as their eighth and final signing of transfer deadline day.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 00:37 UK

Wigan Athletic have announced Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne as the club's eighth and final signing of transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the Citizens for five years, has penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Championship strugglers.

"Jack is one for the long-term," said Latics manager Warren Joyce. "A really hungry player who we feel can develop here over the next few seasons, a real talent."

Byrne has been capped 10 times for the Ireland under-21s side and spent most of last season in the Eredivisie with Cambuur, where he scored four goals in 27 appearances.

The Latics also brought in Matt Gilks, Gabriel Obertan, Omar Bogle, Mikael Mandron, Josh Laurent, Alex Bruce and James Weir before the window slammed shut.

