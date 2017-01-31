West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that the club have ended their interest in Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Hammers for much of the January transfer window having scored 14 goals in 25 Championship appearances so far this season.

However, Aston Villa have since emerged as frontrunners for his signature, and Bilic revealed that the reason behind his decision to pull out of a deal was down to the options already available to him.

"He is a good player, of course he is a good player. We watched him for many, many games," he told reporters.

"But I believe that we have really good strikers in our squad and that's why we won't have a Hogan deal.

"Definitely a good player, good age and scoring goals in the Championship. It's not a question of him, it's a question of what we've already got in the squad."

Hogan is expected to complete a £15m move to Villa Park before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.