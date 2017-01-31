New Transfer Talk header

Slaven Bilic confirms West Ham United out of Scott Hogan deal

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that the club have ended their interest in Brentford striker Scott Hogan.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 14:02 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the club have ended their interest in Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Hammers for much of the January transfer window having scored 14 goals in 25 Championship appearances so far this season.

However, Aston Villa have since emerged as frontrunners for his signature, and Bilic revealed that the reason behind his decision to pull out of a deal was down to the options already available to him.

"He is a good player, of course he is a good player. We watched him for many, many games," he told reporters.

"But I believe that we have really good strikers in our squad and that's why we won't have a Hogan deal.

"Definitely a good player, good age and scoring goals in the Championship. It's not a question of him, it's a question of what we've already got in the squad."

Hogan is expected to complete a £15m move to Villa Park before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
