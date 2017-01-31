West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is reportedly close to signing for Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has not made a single Premier League appearance this season, with just two Europa League outings to his name.

It is believed that the youngster is keen to gain more first-team minutes, but currently faces a struggle to achieve that at the London Stadium under manager Slaven Bilic.

According to the Daily Mail, Oxford was due to join Nottingham Forest, but after Reading boss Jaap Stam enquired about a deal, the Royals became favourites.

The report claims that the Championship outfit have agreed to cover the defender's £10,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the window.

Oxford was hampered by an ankle injury earlier in the season, but is now fit to play.