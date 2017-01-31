New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United's Reece Oxford close to joining Reading on loan

Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is reportedly close to signing for Reading on loan until the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 09:35 UK

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is reportedly on the verge of joining Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has not made a single Premier League appearance this season, with just two Europa League outings to his name.

It is believed that the youngster is keen to gain more first-team minutes, but currently faces a struggle to achieve that at the London Stadium under manager Slaven Bilic.

According to the Daily Mail, Oxford was due to join Nottingham Forest, but after Reading boss Jaap Stam enquired about a deal, the Royals became favourites.

The report claims that the Championship outfit have agreed to cover the defender's £10,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the window.

Oxford was hampered by an ankle injury earlier in the season, but is now fit to play.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Read Next:
Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'
>
View our homepages for Reece Oxford, Slaven Bilic, Jaap Stam, Football
Your Comments
More Reading News
Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: West Ham United's Reece Oxford close to joining Reading on loan
 Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Reading sign Romanian winger Adrian Popa from Steaua Bucuresti
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 9, 2016
Result: Reading beat Fulham to move third
Derby, Reading 'keen on Omar Bogle'Reading confirm Tiago Ilori captureMcCleary signs new Reading contractResult: Reading blow chance to close gap at topStam: Reading to be "inventive" with transfers
Reading land Tiago Ilori from LiverpoolRooney unhappy with media coverageStam: 'We must learn from Man Utd defeat'Result: Rooney equals Charlton record in FA Cup routTeam News: Nine changes for Man United against Reading
> Reading Homepage
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Dimitri Payet: "I do not have to justify my behaviour"
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
West Ham United confirm departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m.
 Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: West Ham United's Reece Oxford close to joining Reading on loan
Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Sullivan: 'West Ham players wanted Payet out'Report: West Ham eye £9m Maguire swoopLeeds 'expect to sign Fletcher on loan'Payet "relieved" Marseille move is done
Dimitri Payet passes Marseille medicalWest Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Hammers 'want Payet loyalty bonus back'Payet 'heading to Marseille for medical'Antonio remains "positive" after Payet saga
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version