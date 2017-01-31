Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Brentford striker Scott Hogan after West Ham United ended their pursuit.

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Brentford striker Scott Hogan after West Ham United withdrew their interest.

The 24-year-old is said to have attracted interest from the Hammers this month after scoring 14 Championship goals in 25 appearances this season.

However, according to football.london West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is considering other targets after Brentford made it clear that they will not accept offers lower than £15m.

The report claims that the East London outfit were only prepared to go as high as £12m, with £10m being paid up front, but after easing their pursuit, Villa are now favourites to sign Hogan.

It is believed that the player would prefer to move to the Premier League.