West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that Ashley Fletcher will not be leaving the club before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old striker was targeted by the Championship outfit, and officials from Elland Road reportedly expected a move to go through.

However, Bilic has claimed that a loan move is not happening and Fletcher will remain at the East London outfit for the remainder of the season, according to The Mirror.

Fletcher joined the Hammers last year from Manchester United, but he has struggled for regular first-team action having started just two Premier League games this season.

In this morning's press conference, Bilic also confirmed that the club, who have signed Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass this month, will not be making any deadline-day deals.