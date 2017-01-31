New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rules out sending Ashley Fletcher to Leeds

Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic confirms that Ashley Fletcher will not leave the club today despite being linked to Leeds United on a loan deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:27 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that Ashley Fletcher will not be leaving the club before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old striker was targeted by the Championship outfit, and officials from Elland Road reportedly expected a move to go through.

However, Bilic has claimed that a loan move is not happening and Fletcher will remain at the East London outfit for the remainder of the season, according to The Mirror.

Fletcher joined the Hammers last year from Manchester United, but he has struggled for regular first-team action having started just two Premier League games this season.

In this morning's press conference, Bilic also confirmed that the club, who have signed Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass this month, will not be making any deadline-day deals.

Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
Read Next:
Leeds 'expect to sign Fletcher on loan'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Ashley Fletcher, Jose Fonte, Robert Snodgrass, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rules out sending Ashley Fletcher to Leeds
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happened
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Result: Sutton stun Leeds United to reach FA Cup fifth round
Leeds to sign Villarreal winger Pedraza on loan?Leeds 'expect to sign Fletcher on loan'Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'Barnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielder
Result: Leeds fell Forest to reclaim third placeIpswich close in on Leeds midfielderLeeds favourites to sign Fabian DelphChinese club turn to Leeds striker?Garry Monk with Leeds for the "long term"
> Leeds United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rules out sending Ashley Fletcher to Leeds
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Dimitri Payet: "I do not have to justify my behaviour"
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
West Ham United confirm departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m.
Report: Reece Oxford to join ReadingVilla 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Sullivan: 'West Ham players wanted Payet out'Report: West Ham eye £9m Maguire swoopLeeds 'expect to sign Fletcher on loan'
Payet "relieved" Marseille move is doneDimitri Payet passes Marseille medicalWest Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Hammers 'want Payet loyalty bonus back'Payet 'heading to Marseille for medical'
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version