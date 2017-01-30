New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leeds United 'expect to sign Ashley Fletcher on loan'

Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Leeds United are confident of signing West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher on loan before Tuesday's transfer deadline.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Leeds United are reportedly confident of signing West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher on loan before the January transfer window closes for business on Tuesday night.

Fletcher only joined West Ham from Manchester United last summer, but has struggled for first-team action this season - starting just three matches for the Hammers in all competitions.

Speculation linking the 21-year-old with a move away from the London Stadium has gathered pace in recent days and according to the Daily Mail, Leeds 'expect to sign' the forward on loan.

Fletcher, who has netted just once for the Hammers this season, scored nine times in 27 appearances for Barnsley during the 2015-16 campaign.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham want Martial, Rashford on loan?
>
View our homepages for Ashley Fletcher, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
Leeds United 'expect to sign Ashley Fletcher on loan'
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happened
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Result: Sutton stun Leeds United to reach FA Cup fifth round
Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'Barnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielderResult: Leeds fell Forest to reclaim third placeIpswich close in on Leeds midfielder
Leeds favourites to sign Fabian DelphChinese club turn to Leeds striker?Garry Monk with Leeds for the "long term"Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'Keane assessing offers before January move
> Leeds United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
Leeds United 'expect to sign Ashley Fletcher on loan'
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
West Ham United confirm departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m.
Payet "relieved" Marseille move is doneDimitri Payet passes Marseille medicalWest Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Hammers 'want Payet loyalty bonus back'Payet 'heading to Marseille for medical'
Antonio remains "positive" after Payet sagaBilic happy to allow Payet departure?Snodgrass "delighted" to join West HamSnodgrass completes West Ham switchWest Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version