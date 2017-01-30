A report claims that Leeds United are confident of signing West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher on loan before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Fletcher only joined West Ham from Manchester United last summer, but has struggled for first-team action this season - starting just three matches for the Hammers in all competitions.

Speculation linking the 21-year-old with a move away from the London Stadium has gathered pace in recent days and according to the Daily Mail, Leeds 'expect to sign' the forward on loan.

Fletcher, who has netted just once for the Hammers this season, scored nine times in 27 appearances for Barnsley during the 2015-16 campaign.