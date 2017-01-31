New Transfer Talk header

Brentford 'agree £15m fee with Aston Villa for sale of Scott Hogan'

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford reportedly accept a £15m offer from Aston Villa for striker Scott Hogan.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Aston Villa have reportedly had a £15m bid accepted by Brentford for striker Scott Hogan.

The Championship outfit became the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old when West Ham United ended their pursuit, despite tracking him all month.

It appears that manager Slaven Bilic was the one to pull the plug on the deal after he told reporters in this morning's press conference that he is satisfied with the attacking options he already has.

According to Sky Sports News, Hogan could now move to the Midlands after Villa and Brentford reached an agreement over the transfer fee.

However, widespread reports have claimed that the striker would be more interested in a switch to the Premier League, so it remains to be seen whether he will agree personal terms.

Hogan has scored 14 goals in 25 Championship appearances this season.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'
