Brentford reportedly accept a £15m offer from Aston Villa for striker Scott Hogan.

Aston Villa have reportedly had a £15m bid accepted by Brentford for striker Scott Hogan.

The Championship outfit became the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old when West Ham United ended their pursuit, despite tracking him all month.

It appears that manager Slaven Bilic was the one to pull the plug on the deal after he told reporters in this morning's press conference that he is satisfied with the attacking options he already has.

According to Sky Sports News, Hogan could now move to the Midlands after Villa and Brentford reached an agreement over the transfer fee.

However, widespread reports have claimed that the striker would be more interested in a switch to the Premier League, so it remains to be seen whether he will agree personal terms.

Hogan has scored 14 goals in 25 Championship appearances this season.