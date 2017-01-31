New Transfer Talk header

Jordi Gomez leaves Wigan Athletic for Rayo Vallecano

Wigan's Jordi Gomez scores the opening goal via the penalty spot against Manchester City during their FA Cup quarter-final match on March 9, 2014
Midfielder Jordi Gomez ends his second spell at Wigan Athletic after just six months to join Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano on a permanent deal.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that midfielder Jordi Gomez has completed a move to Rayo Vallecano.

The 31-year-old had made 16 appearances for the Latics over the first half of the season after rejoining the club for a second spell from Sunderland last summer.

However, his latest stint at the DW Stadium comes to an end after just six months as he completes a permanent move to Segunda Division side Rayo.

"Wigan Athletic will always be a club so close to my heart because of what has happened in the past, and I want to say goodbye and thank you to all the supporters," Gomez told Wigan's official website.

Wigan boss Warren Joyce added: "Prior to my arrival here Jordi had asked whether he could go back to Spain if something came up in this transfer window and we wish him all the best."

Gomez made 179 appearances for Wigan over his two spells, scoring 31 goals.

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
 



