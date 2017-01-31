Birmingham City confirm that Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik has joined the Championship side on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old began his professional career in Poland with Legia Warsaw in 2014, where he made five senior appearances during his six months with the national champions.

In January 2015 Bielik made the switch to Arsenal for a fee reported to be £2.4m, where he was switched from a midfield role to a central defensive position.

He has made two first-team appearances for the Gunners, the last of which was back in September in the EFL Cup, when the Premier League side claimed a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Bielik, who will be eligible to face Fulham in the Championship on Saturday, is a Polish Under-18 international.