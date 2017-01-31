New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik seals Birmingham City loan switch

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Birmingham City confirm that Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik has joined the Championship side on loan until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:06 UK

Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old began his professional career in Poland with Legia Warsaw in 2014, where he made five senior appearances during his six months with the national champions.

In January 2015 Bielik made the switch to Arsenal for a fee reported to be £2.4m, where he was switched from a midfield role to a central defensive position.

He has made two first-team appearances for the Gunners, the last of which was back in September in the EFL Cup, when the Premier League side claimed a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Bielik, who will be eligible to face Fulham in the Championship on Saturday, is a Polish Under-18 international.

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Read Next:
Arsenal defender to join Birmingham?
>
View our homepages for Krystian Bielik, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-2 Watford - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'We were not mentally prepared for Watford'
 Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road on March 25, 2014
Result: Watford stun Arsenal at Emirates Stadium to end barren run
Arsenal defender seals Birmingham loan switchArsenal left-back Bola joins Notts on loanArsenal defender to join Birmingham?Kaylen Hinds signs new Arsenal dealAubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
Schlupp wages 'scuppered Jenkinson move'Team News: Coquelin in for XhakaArsenal striker joins Charlton on loanArsenal allow Zelalem to leave on loanSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
> Arsenal Homepage
More Birmingham City News
Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik seals Birmingham City loan switch
 Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Arsenal defender to join Birmingham City?
 Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham City on loan
Sinclair 'to join Birmingham from Watford'Chesterfield make double signingBirmingham offload Fabbrini to Italian clubBirmingham City sign non-league playerBirmingham complete Kerim Frei signing
Birmingham complete Keita signingZola "convinced" results will improveResult: Newcastle hold off Birmingham to advanceNsue switches from Boro to BirminghamZola confirms interest in Wayne Routledge
> Birmingham City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version