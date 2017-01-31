Leicester City defender Callum Elder cuts short his spell with Brentford and joins Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had been on a season-long loan with Brentford but the deal was cut short after he made just six Championship appearances for the Bees.

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "I'm really pleased to bring Callum in at such short notice. We made our interest clear and at the same time, Callum has jumped at the opportunity to join us.

"He fits the criteria of everything we are looking for as he's a strong full-back who likes to operate up and down the channels, so he'll be a big asset to our squad. Left-back is a position that we needed to reinforce, so that's another tick in the box. He is ready for the Championship.

"I'd like to thank Leicester once again for allowing Callum to develop his game with us and this again goes to show that the top clubs are looking at Barnsley and acknowledging that we are an excellent place for young players to improve and succeed."

Elder becomes the second Foxes player to join Barnsley on loan this month following the arrival of midfielder Matty James last week.