New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City defender Callum Elder joins Barnsley

Leicester City defender Callum Elder cuts short his spell with Brentford and joins Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Leicester City left-back Callum Elder has joined Championship side Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had been on a season-long loan with Brentford but the deal was cut short after he made just six Championship appearances for the Bees.


Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "I'm really pleased to bring Callum in at such short notice. We made our interest clear and at the same time, Callum has jumped at the opportunity to join us.

"He fits the criteria of everything we are looking for as he's a strong full-back who likes to operate up and down the channels, so he'll be a big asset to our squad. Left-back is a position that we needed to reinforce, so that's another tick in the box. He is ready for the Championship.

"I'd like to thank Leicester once again for allowing Callum to develop his game with us and this again goes to show that the top clubs are looking at Barnsley and acknowledging that we are an excellent place for young players to improve and succeed."

Elder becomes the second Foxes player to join Barnsley on loan this month following the arrival of midfielder Matty James last week.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Brentford sign Leicester City defender
>
View our homepages for Callum Elder, Paul Heckingbottom, Matty James, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leonardo Ulloa in action for Leicester on December 2, 2014
Report: Sunderland increase bid to £7.5m for Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 General View of Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley Football Club during the npower Championship match between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2012
Leicester City defender Callum Elder joins Barnsley
Leicester to seal Wague loan deal?Ulloa: 'Claudio Ranieri has betrayed me'Claudio Ranieri hints at late arrivalLeicester 'turn down Sunderland bid for Ulloa'McCarthy says Lawrence will stay on loan
Leicester reject Chinese bid for Slimani?Leicester City 'step up Ramirez pursuit'Ranieri: 'We must learn to stay focused'Result: Wes Morgan rescues replay for LeicesterClaudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"
> Leicester City Homepage
More Barnsley News
General View of Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley Football Club during the npower Championship match between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2012
Leicester City defender Callum Elder joins Barnsley
 Connor Randall in action for Liverpool on January 20, 2016
Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender Connor Randall?
 Alex Mowatt of Leeds United celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on February 14, 2015
Barnsley complete deal for Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt
Villa complete signing of Hourihane Leicester midfielder joins Barnsley on loanAston Villa sign Barnsley defender BreeVilla to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane, Bree?Burnley 'agree fee for Barnsley's Roberts'
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundVilla considering move for Barnsley defender?Hughton, Winnall bag Championship awardsNewcastle striker Armstrong extends Barnsley loanResult: Lansbury hits hat-trick in Forest rout
> Barnsley Homepage
More Brentford News
General View of Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley Football Club during the npower Championship match between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2012
Leicester City defender Callum Elder joins Barnsley
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford 'agree £15m fee with Aston Villa for sale of Scott Hogan'
 A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Norwich City winger Sergi Canos to return to Brentford on permanent deal?
Bilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan dealVilla 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA CupTeam News: Ake handed Chelsea start in FA CupLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford - as it happened
Brentford sign Dutch winger from PSVJosh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealHogan transfer 'held up by add-ons dispute'Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham switch'
> Brentford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version