New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Spanish duo keen on Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri?

Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Celta Vigo and Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:02 UK

Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri has reportedly attracted interest from two clubs in Spain.

Khazri played a key role as Sunderland remained in the Premier League last season, but he has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of David Moyes.

The 25-year-old has made just four league starts during the current campaign and according to Chronicle Live, he could be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light.

It has been suggested that both Celta Vigo and Real Betis are contemplating a last-minute move for the Tunisian international.

Khazri has made a total of 27 appearances in all competitions since he was signed by Sam Allardyce 12 months ago.

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?
>
View our homepages for Wahbi Khazri, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Spanish duo keen on Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri?
 Adam Johnson pictured on March 1, 2016
Adam Johnson launches new appeal
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt completes Crystal Palace move on four-and-a-half year deal
Ulloa: 'Claudio Ranieri has betrayed me'Sunderland complete deals for Everton pairGibson, Oviedo 'to have Sunderland medicals'Leicester 'turn down Sunderland bid for Ulloa'Djilobodji to serve four-match ban
Allardyce: 'Van Aanholt was my saviour'Sunderland, Palace agree Van Aanholt feeSunderland to bring in Contento on loan?Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'Report: Sunderland want Charlie Adam
> Sunderland Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Spanish duo keen on Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri?
 Saul Niguez and Jordi Alba in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Barcelona to meet Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-finals
 Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
Result: Celta Vigo knock Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey
Team News: Ronaldo, Benzema lead Real Madrid attackLive Commentary: Celta 2-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedIago Aspas: 'PSG asked about me'Aspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'Result: Madrid shocked by Celta in Copa first leg
Big three kept apart in Copa last eightReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Iago Aspas 'shocked' at Spain call-upNolito wants Celta Vigo returnEduardo Berizzo praises Celta character
> Celta Vigo Homepage
More Real Betis News
Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Spanish duo keen on Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri?
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Real Betis, Barcelona share the points in Seville
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Real Betis's Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'
Liverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?Team News: Betis coach hands debuts to Tosca, PardoLive Commentary: Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona - as it happenedLiverpool keep tabs on Real Betis's Durmisi?Betis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'
Real Betis 'remain in hunt for Muniesa'Struggling Real Betis sack Gus PoyetPellegrini "will honour" China dealBetis considering Gus Poyet futureGus Poyet 'not worried' by speculation
> Real Betis Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version