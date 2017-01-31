Celta Vigo and Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

Khazri played a key role as Sunderland remained in the Premier League last season, but he has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of David Moyes.

The 25-year-old has made just four league starts during the current campaign and according to Chronicle Live, he could be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light.

It has been suggested that both Celta Vigo and Real Betis are contemplating a last-minute move for the Tunisian international.

Khazri has made a total of 27 appearances in all competitions since he was signed by Sam Allardyce 12 months ago.