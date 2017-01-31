New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Southend United sign forward Theo Robinson from Lincoln City

A general view of Roots Hall prio to the npower League Two match between Southend United and Northampton Town at Roots Hall on September 3, 2011
© Getty Images
Southend United announce the signing of former loanee Theo Robinson from Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:37 UK

Southend United have confirmed the re-signing of striker Theo Robinson from Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old was previously on loan at the Shrimpers from Watford in 2009 where he scored seven goals.

Robinson has made headlines this year thanks to a number of crucial goals for the Imps in the FA Cup which helped them reach the fifth round of the competition.

Southend confirmed on their official website that the deal to bring the forward back to Roots Hall was completed with two minutes to spare on transfer deadline day.

Robinson is expected to be in the Seasiders squad for Saturday's League One home game against Scunthorpe United as they bid to build on their seventh-placed ranking in the table.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Cowley: 'Lincoln win beyond my wildest dreams'
>
View our homepages for Theo Robinson, Football
Your Comments
More Southend United News
A general view of Roots Hall prio to the npower League Two match between Southend United and Northampton Town at Roots Hall on September 3, 2011
Southend United sign forward Theo Robinson from Lincoln City
 A general view of Roots Hall prio to the npower League Two match between Southend United and Northampton Town at Roots Hall on September 3, 2011
Southend United defend sacking of head groundsman Ken Hare
 Newcastle player Nile Ranger in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park on January 2, 2013
Southend United's Nile Ranger charged with fraud, money laundering
Brown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongSouthend United take Hines on trialHarry Kyprianou pens new Southend dealNile Ranger pens Southend contractPhil Brown in line for England coaching role?
Brown 'interested in England assistant job'Brown: 'Southend still waiting on Hunt'Brown: 'Ranger in last-chance saloon'Huddersfield sign Southend's Jack PayneReport: Rangers want Daniel Bentley
> Southend United Homepage
More Lincoln City News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 A general view of Roots Hall prio to the npower League Two match between Southend United and Northampton Town at Roots Hall on September 3, 2011
Southend United sign forward Theo Robinson from Lincoln City
 Sports Mole logo
Danny Cowley: 'Lincoln City FA Cup win beyond my wildest dreams'
McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exitResult: Lincoln City stun Ipswich at the deathLive Commentary: Lincoln 1-0 Ipswich - as it happenedFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundNational League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNathan Blissett switches to Lincoln CityResult: Boreham Wood, Lincoln share points
> Lincoln City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe28177456282858
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd29176653341957
3Bolton WanderersBolton27155736211550
4Fleetwood Town29148743301350
5Bradford CityBradford291213436241249
6Rochdale27143104136545
7Southend UnitedSouthend28111074035543
8Bristol Rovers29126114850-242
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough2811894037341
10Millwall2711794240240
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2791263527839
12Walsall2891183638-238
13AFC Wimbledon2791083833537
14Oxford UnitedOxford Utd27107103430437
15MK Dons2797113837134
16Northampton TownNorthampton2996144248-633
17Gillingham2888123544-932
18Port Vale2788113142-1132
19Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2978142841-1329
20Swindon TownSwindon2978142742-1529
21Bury2976164658-1227
22Chesterfield2875162845-1726
23Oldham AthleticOldham28510131630-1425
24Coventry CityCoventry2849152342-1921
> Full Version