Southend United have confirmed the re-signing of striker Theo Robinson from Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old was previously on loan at the Shrimpers from Watford in 2009 where he scored seven goals.

Robinson has made headlines this year thanks to a number of crucial goals for the Imps in the FA Cup which helped them reach the fifth round of the competition.

Southend confirmed on their official website that the deal to bring the forward back to Roots Hall was completed with two minutes to spare on transfer deadline day.

Robinson is expected to be in the Seasiders squad for Saturday's League One home game against Scunthorpe United as they bid to build on their seventh-placed ranking in the table.