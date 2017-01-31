Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood reportedly passes a medical ahead of a proposed move to Premier League side Burnley.

Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Burnley, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Villa starting lineup this season, making 23 appearances for Steve Bruce's side.

Westwood's form has drawn the attention of Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who is in the market for a new midfielder having lost Dean Marney to a season-ending injury earlier this month.

Sky Sports News now reports that the deal has taken a step closer to being completed, with Westwood passing his medical at Turf Moor.

Westwood joined Villa from Crewe Alexandra in 2012 and has made 162 appearances for the club, the vast majority of which came in the Premier League.