New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ashley Westwood 'completes Burnley medical'

Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
© AFP
Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood reportedly passes a medical ahead of a proposed move to Premier League side Burnley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 13:24 UK

Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Burnley, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Villa starting lineup this season, making 23 appearances for Steve Bruce's side.

Westwood's form has drawn the attention of Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who is in the market for a new midfielder having lost Dean Marney to a season-ending injury earlier this month.

Sky Sports News now reports that the deal has taken a step closer to being completed, with Westwood passing his medical at Turf Moor.

Westwood joined Villa from Crewe Alexandra in 2012 and has made 162 appearances for the club, the vast majority of which came in the Premier League.

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Read Next:
Koeman confirms Michael Keane interest
>
View our homepages for Ashley Westwood, Steve Bruce, Sean Dyche, Dean Marney, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Ashley Westwood 'completes Burnley medical'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Burnley closing in on Hull City defender Andrew Robertson?
Koeman confirms Michael Keane interestDyche hails Defour goal in FA Cup winSnodgrass completes West Ham switchReport: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switchDyche confirms Snodgrass offer accepted
Hull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassDean Marney ruled out for rest of seasonCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Arsene Wenger hit with misconduct chargeCity, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?
> Burnley Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Ashley Westwood 'completes Burnley medical'
 Swansea player Neil Taylor in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Neil Taylor 'completes medical ahead of move from Swansea City to Aston Villa'
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford 'agree £15m fee with Aston Villa for sale of Scott Hogan'
Bilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan dealForest enter race to sign Ross McCormack?Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Villa still hoping to sign Rhodes?Norwich 'make approach for McCormack'
Aston Villa eyeing Taylor, Barrow swoop?Grealish to reject switch to Middlesbrough?Villa complete signing of Hourihane Arsenal striker to seal loan switch to Villa?Villa sign Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version