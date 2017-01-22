Dean Marney ruled out for rest of season

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms that Dean Marney will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during the Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dean Marney will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The midfielder sustained the injury during last Sunday's dramatic 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with scans confirming that he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 32-year-old will see a specialist on Thursday but is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign as well as the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Marney, who has made 21 appearances for the Clarets this season, suffered the same injury to the same knee during Burnley's last spell in the Premier League two years ago.

On that occasion the midfielder was ruled out for nine months, which would see him sidelined until late October if the recovery time is similar this time around.

"He is seeing a specialist today. It's a long period of rehab," Dyche told reporters.

"He will definitely be out for the season, but he has come through it before, he knows the script. It is a blow for him and a blow for us."

Burnley currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.