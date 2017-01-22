Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,995
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Dean Marney ruled out for rest of season

Dean Marney for Burnley on November 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms that Dean Marney will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during the Premier League defeat to Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 13:46 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dean Marney will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The midfielder sustained the injury during last Sunday's dramatic 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with scans confirming that he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 32-year-old will see a specialist on Thursday but is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign as well as the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Marney, who has made 21 appearances for the Clarets this season, suffered the same injury to the same knee during Burnley's last spell in the Premier League two years ago.

On that occasion the midfielder was ruled out for nine months, which would see him sidelined until late October if the recovery time is similar this time around.

"He is seeing a specialist today. It's a long period of rehab," Dyche told reporters.

"He will definitely be out for the season, but he has come through it before, he knows the script. It is a blow for him and a blow for us."

Burnley currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Sean Dyche unhappy with Arsenal winner
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Dean Marney, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Cardiff City, Derby County 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
 Dean Marney for Burnley on November 29, 2014
Dean Marney ruled out for rest of season
 Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger hit with misconduct charge
City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?Shkodran Mustafi hails fighting spiritWenger: 'Xhaka has to control his game'Sean Dyche unhappy with Arsenal winnerResult: Sanchez rescues 10-man Arsenal with late penalty
Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchangedLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley - as it happenedReport: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bidMan City 'enter race for Michael Keane'Premier League duo plan move for Pritchard?
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version