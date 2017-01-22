Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Result: Alexis Sanchez rescues 10-man Arsenal with late penalty

Arsenal climb into second place in the Premier League by seeing off Burnley 2-1, courtesy of an Alexis Sanchez penalty in the seventh minute of added time.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 16:37 UK

Alexis Sanchez converted from the spot eight minutes into added time to rescue the ten men of Arsenal a 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

For so long Shkodran Mustafi appeared to be the unlikely matchwinner with his first goal in English football, but Andre Gray temporarily levelled up from the spot in added time.

A first point away to Arsenal, and just a second point on their travels all season, soon evaded the Clarets as Sanchez himself tucked away with the final meaningful kick of the game.

The Gunners were made to work hard for their victory - a fifth in succession on home soil - after a red card was shown to Granit Xhaka soon after finding the breakthrough, but in the end they got the job done to climb into second place in the table following a crazy conclusion to the match.

Shkodran Mustafi heads in the opener during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017© SilverHub

The highly-charged match soon settled into its inevitable pattern, as Arsenal took control of proceedings and racked up a number of attempts - 14 in all during the first half - but struggled with that extra bit of quality in front of goal.

After a quieter start than expected, Tom Heaton had to make two saves in quick succession 15 minutes in to thwart Mesut Ozil from range and a header from Laurent Koscielny inside the box.

Ozil had a similar chance soon after when finding himself well positioned to latch on to a weak headed clearance from George Boyd, which he could only direct wide of the target.

Burnley had a couple of openings of their own in the first half, the best of which saw Gray control a Boyd cross and blast into Petr Cech's midriff, while Ashley Barnes also forced the Czech into a sprawling save.

Gabriel Paulista and Ashley Barnes in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017© SilverHub

Sanchez was beginning to see more of the ball in dangerous positions as the goalless first half transpired, sending one curled shot agonisingly wide of the far post and being denied by Heaton from 22 yards out with his other attempt.

It did not take too long for normal service to be resumed after the restart, with Hector Monreal's shot the latest to be kept out by Heaton and Sanchez's effort drifting narrowly over the bar.

Arsenal felt that they should have had a penalty just short of the hour mark when Gray tripped Mustafi inside the box, but just a minute or two later the Gunners were ahead regardless through the German's flicked header into the far corner.

That was the 12th headed goal scored by the Londoners this term, leaving Burnley with an almighty mountain to climb as they had registered just three times on their travels all campaign.

Thomas Heaton saves a Nacho Monreal shot during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017© SilverHub

The Clarets were given an unexpected lifeline 25 minutes from time, however, as Xhaka - with a habit of making strong challenges - went in on Steven Defour with both feet off the ground to earn a straight red from referee Jonathan Moss.

Defour came close to a leveller when sending a free kick towards the top corner for Cech to palm away, but Burnley - who had won three of their last four league encounters prior to today - were struggling to make Arsenal pay for their disciplinary issues.

That all changed in added time as, following a near-miss from Francis Coquelin at one end, Burnley were given the chance to equalise from the spot when the Frenchman tripped his opponent inside the box.

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017© SilverHub

Gray made no mistake to seemingly give his side the rarest of away triumphs, leaving Arsene Wenger furious as he was sent from the touchline for his angry reaction.

Wenger, who seemingly shoved the fourth official when in the tunnel area, then saw his side rescued at the very death thanks to a Sanchez pen after Koscielny - marginally offside - was caught by a high boot from Ben Mee.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181346153155
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142046-2616
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
