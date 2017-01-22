General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Thierry Henry tells Mesut Ozil: 'Stay at Arsenal and become a legend'

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wants midfield ace Mesut Ozil to join him in club folklore by winning the Premier League title with the Gunners.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 12:31 UK

Thierry Henry has admitted that he is "desperate" for Mesut Ozil to stay at Arsenal for the long term and has urged the midfielder to "become a legend" in North London.

The Germany international, into the final 18 months of his contract, is still mulling over his future after so far failing to agree on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil recently made it clear that he will wait for manager Arsene Wenger to himself commit before coming to a decision over his own future, but Henry - who himself wrote his name in Gunners' folklore during eight years with the club - believes there is only one option to take.

"He has said he wants to know if Arsene is staying beyond the summer," Henry told The Sun. "I'm an Arsenal fan. For that reason I'm desperate for him to stay. But I understand his predicament. I was in the same situation in 2007 when I joined Barcelona - with a heavy heart. I didn't know Arsene's plans, either, as he was coming to the end of a contract then, too.

"People will say it is all about money for Mesut and that Wenger's contract is a smokescreen. We don't know. We have to trust what he says. Respect it. Mesut has won the World Cup with Germany. But at club level, he has only one title, with Real Madrid in 2012. He will be desperate for more.

"But he can do that at the Emirates. That is why I would urge him to stay and become an Arsenal legend. Win that first title. Be the future of Arsenal. Not just the assist man, but the guy who drives the team forward. He can do that with Alexis Sanchez. They have to be at the top of their game every single match. They can be those guys. They must believe it."

Ozil hit out at Henry earlier this month after being accused of taking too long to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Henry demands more from Ozil, Sanchez
>
View our homepages for Thierry Henry, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Burnley
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchanged
 Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck sits on the floor injured on May 8, 2016
Arsene Wenger expects Danny Welbeck to hit top form with Arsenal
Henry tells Ozil: 'Stay and become a legend'Vieira to replace Moyes at Sunderland?Arsenal 'extend Santi Cazorla contract'Report: Milan still interested in WilshereXhaka: 'Early goal is important against Burnley'
Allardyce: 'Jenkinson deal not dead'Adebayor: Arsenal "just Ozil and Sanchez"Adebayor wants Premier League returnWenger: 'Impossible to compete with China'Jenkinson's move to Palace 'called off'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2182112331-826
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand