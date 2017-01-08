Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil shrugs off criticism from club legend Thierry Henry over his ongoing contract negotiations.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has shrugged off criticism from Thierry Henry over his ongoing contract negotiations at the club.

The Gunners' record goalscorer accused Ozil and Alexis Sanchez of "holding the club hostage" during talks for a new deal, with both players yet to agree on an extension despite having just 18 months remaining on their respective contracts.

However, Ozil insists that he pays little heed to comments from those outside of the club as they do not know the full story.

"Everyone has a right to say what they want but what they have to say doesn't interest me. Ex-players or other people who have a view don't know what is actually being said between me and the club," he told Kicker.

Ozil has since said that he wants to commit his future to Arsenal, but only once the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's new deal is resolved.