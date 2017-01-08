General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Mesut Ozil hits back at Thierry Henry criticism

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil shrugs off criticism from club legend Thierry Henry over his ongoing contract negotiations.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has shrugged off criticism from Thierry Henry over his ongoing contract negotiations at the club.

The Gunners' record goalscorer accused Ozil and Alexis Sanchez of "holding the club hostage" during talks for a new deal, with both players yet to agree on an extension despite having just 18 months remaining on their respective contracts.

However, Ozil insists that he pays little heed to comments from those outside of the club as they do not know the full story.

"Everyone has a right to say what they want but what they have to say doesn't interest me. Ex-players or other people who have a view don't know what is actually being said between me and the club," he told Kicker.

Ozil has since said that he wants to commit his future to Arsenal, but only once the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's new deal is resolved.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Ozil: 'Arsenal future depends on Wenger'
>
View our homepages for Thierry Henry, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Mesut Ozil hits back at Thierry Henry criticism
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Arsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'My Arsenal future depends on Arsene Wenger'
Wenger: 'Giroud showing leadership qualities'Arsenal have £56m Belotti bid rejectedGrayson: 'Mixed emotions from Arsenal loss'Wenger: 'Arsenal underestimated Preston'Giroud: 'Preston surprised Arsenal'
Ramsey: 'First half not good enough'Result: Giroud rescues Arsenal late onTeam News: Welbeck named on Arsenal benchLive Commentary: Preston 1-2 Arsenal - as it happenedArsenal interested in Antoine Griezmann?
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand