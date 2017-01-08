Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil reveals that he wants to sign a new contract with the club, but hints that he will wait to discover the future of manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has revealed that his future at the club is dependent on that of manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and insists that he wants to remain at the club beyond the end of his current deal.

However, the World Cup winner suggested that he would not put pen to paper on a new contract until Wenger's future is resolved, with the veteran manager's deal set to expire at the end of this season.

"I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club," he told Kicker.

"The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [in the future]."

The 28-year-old Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 and has since made 140 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals.