Arsene Wenger talks up the ability of Olivier Giroud after handing him the captain's armband in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hailed the "leadership qualities" of striker Olivier Giroud after handing him the captain's armband in the FA Cup meeting with Preston North End.

The France international scored another crucial late goal for the Gunners to ensure their passage into the fourth round, as they came through 2-1 winners at Deepdale on Saturday evening.

Giroud had to make do with a place on the bench in the opening months of the season, but goals in each of his last four outings - including a Goal of the Season contender against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day - has lead to praise from Wenger.

"He has scored many goals recently. Everybody contributes and he's in good form at the moment. It's been goal after goal," he told reporters.

"I like to rotate the captaincy. He went through a period of discomfort when he didn't play and that was quite long but he kept his focus and worked. He's shown leadership qualities and that's why he was captain."

Giroud has six goals and three assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season, just three of which have been starts.