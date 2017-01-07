Arsenal interested in Antoine Griezmann?

Arsenal are reportedly considering an ambitious bid for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

The 25-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a switch away from the Vicente Calderon in recent months, with Manchester United thought to have offered him a deal worth £220,000 a week.

According to the Metro, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is "keeping tabs" on the Frenchman's situation at the La Liga side, having failed with an approach to sign him during Euro 2016 last summer.

Griezmann is thought to have a release clause of £86m, more than double the club record of £38.2m paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Arsenal are said to be in the market for a "world-class frontman" in the next two transfer windows and have also been linked with Torino striker Andrea Belotti.