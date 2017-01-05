Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti.

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is one of the Granata's standout players, scoring 25 goals in 51 appearances since joining from Palermo in 2015.

According to The Sun, Arsene Wenger is eyeing a future deal for the £50m-rated Italy international and wants to be informed if any other clubs move for him.

Belotti, who has three goals in five appearances for the Azzurri, is also said to be on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea.