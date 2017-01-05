New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Andrea Belotti of Italy in action during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier match between Italy U21 and Serbia U21 at Adriatico Stadium on September 5, 2014
Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti.
Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is one of the Granata's standout players, scoring 25 goals in 51 appearances since joining from Palermo in 2015.

According to The Sun, Arsene Wenger is eyeing a future deal for the £50m-rated Italy international and wants to be informed if any other clubs move for him.

Belotti, who has three goals in five appearances for the Azzurri, is also said to be on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
