New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United offer Antoine Griezmann £220k a week?

Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly offer Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann a weekly wage of £220,000 in order to move to the Premier League.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:21 UK

Manchester United have reportedly offered Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann wages of £220,000 a week to move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Jose Mourinho's side over the last few months, despite the player himself insisting that he is "very happy" in Spain.

According to The Sun, however, United have held talks with the Frenchman's representatives this week over a deal that would see him earn the same wage as countryman Paul Pogba, with identical bonuses.

The side are yet to agree a transfer fee with Atletico, who are reportedly demanding that they meet the £86m release clause in his current deal, which still has four-and-a-half years left to run.

Griezmann moved to the Vicente Calderon from Real Sociedad in July 2014 and has since gone on to score 50 goals in 90 La Liga appearances.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Everton join Manchester United in hunt for Kostas Manolas?
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Manchester United offer Antoine Griezmann £220k a week?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United to wait until summer transfer window to buy players?
Can Mourinho's United make an upset in the later part of the season? Mourinho 'wants to offer Carrick new deal'Stam hopes for "warm welcome" on United returnMan United 'want permanent exit for Depay'Guardiola clarifies 'United bigger' remarks
Man United to recall defender next week?Man United turn attentions to Roma defender?Johnstone leaves Man Utd for VillaMan Utd keen on Nottm Forest striker?De Gea 'does not want' another award
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Manchester United offer Antoine Griezmann £220k a week?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City 'to wait until summer to move for Atletico's Lucas Hernandez'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone confirms Atletico Madrid stay
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoMan United 'want Griezmann, Niguez'Marin confirms Man City double bidMarin: 'Simeone will stay next season'Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
United, City 'to battle for Griezmann'Simeone: 'I could extend Atletico contract'Atletico assistant Burgos hails CerciBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Man Utd preparing deal for Griezmann?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version