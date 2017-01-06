Manchester United reportedly offer Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann a weekly wage of £220,000 in order to move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Jose Mourinho's side over the last few months, despite the player himself insisting that he is "very happy" in Spain.

According to The Sun, however, United have held talks with the Frenchman's representatives this week over a deal that would see him earn the same wage as countryman Paul Pogba, with identical bonuses.

The side are yet to agree a transfer fee with Atletico, who are reportedly demanding that they meet the £86m release clause in his current deal, which still has four-and-a-half years left to run.

Griezmann moved to the Vicente Calderon from Real Sociedad in July 2014 and has since gone on to score 50 goals in 90 La Liga appearances.