Antoine Griezmann has stressed that he is "very happy" at Atletico Madrid and currently has no desire to leave the club this year.

The France international is one of the hottest prospects in world football after another impressive 12-month spell, which saw him top-score at Euro 2016 and finish third in the Ballon d'Or running.

Despite signing a new five-year contract with Atleti in June, Griezmann has been constantly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, with Manchester United a likely destination after his recent admission that he would like to link up with countryman Paul Pogba at club level.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been tipped with making a potential record-breaking bid next summer, but the 25-year-old is growing upset by the ongoing speculation over his future.

"I'm very happy at Atletico, I'm very proud to play for these fans, with these players and with this coach," he told AS. "I want to try and pay back the confidence and care that the people at Atletico have always shown me.

"I don't like these questions - don't hit me with these questions about my future because for players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi or [Gareth] Bale, nobody asks them what is going to happen next year or where they are going to play.

"That's why I don't like it when they ask me, either. I'm happy and enjoying myself at Atletico, don't ask me about my future anymore."

Griezmann has netted six times and added a further four assists to his tally in La Liga this term, while also directly contributing to five goals in the Champions League group stage.