Arsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'

Arsenal have reportedly denied that they have lodged a £56m offer for Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi claimed earlier today that the club had received the big-money bid from the Gunners, but insisted that the offer did not match their valuation of the Italy international.

However, Press Association Sport claims that sources inside Arsenal have denied such an approach for the 23-year-old.

The reported fee would make Belotti Arsenal's record signing, comfortably surpassing the £38m they paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Belotti, who has also been linked with the likes Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton in the past, has scored 17 goals in 21 appearances for club and country so far this season.