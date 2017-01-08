Arsenal have fallen short with their £56m bid for Italy international striker Andrea Belotti, according to Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

The Italy international is understood to be the Gunners' top January target after scoring 17 goals in 21 games for club and country so far this season.

Wenger has now supposedly made an official approach for the 25-year-old, but Torino chief Petrachi insists that the player will not be heading to North London this month as he is not available to buy at any price.

"We received and refused a €65m offer from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, but it does not reflect the value of the player," he told Sky in Italy. "Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we'll see what happens.

"We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."

Belotti, capped five times by Italy since making his Serie A breakthrough, has also been linked with Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.