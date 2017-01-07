Jan 7, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Deepdale
PrestonPreston North End
1-2
Arsenal
Robinson (7')
Hugill (44'), Cunningham (65'), Pearson (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ramsey (46'), Giroud (89')
Paulista (71')

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal underestimated Preston North End'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that his side may have underestimated Preston heading into their FA Cup third-round clash at Deepdale.
, Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 20:07 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side may have underestimated Preston North End heading into their FA Cup third-round clash at Deepdale this evening.

The Championship outfit were the better side in the first half, but failed to make the most of their chances and only went into half time with a one-goal lead when it could have easily been more.

The Lilywhites were immediately made to rue their wastefulness when Aaron Ramsey equalised in the first minute of the second half, before Olivier Giroud's 89th-minute winner maintained Wenger's record of never having been eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup.

"Someone reminded me yesterday that I have never been out in the third round in 21 years, but tonight, in the first half, it was close," Wenger told reporters.

"Preston played with enthusiasm and quality in the first half, they were quicker than us all over. Maybe subconsciously we thought that it would be easier and at half time we knew we could have been out.

"I believe that we have a togetherness and fighting spirit and that is why we have these comebacks. It was a typical cup tie with English enthusiasm and the crowd cheering on their team."

Wenger is bidding for a record-breaking seventh FA Cup winners' medal as a manager this season.

Olivier Giroud in action during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
