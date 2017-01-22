Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Burnley

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have returned to winning ways in recent weeks and can move into second place this afternoon with a fifth home victory on the bounce.
It has also been an impressive campaign for the Clarets on their return to this level, but they have relied almost exclusively on their home form, having picked up just one point on their travels so far.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
© SilverHub
ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Perez
BURNLEY SUBS: Flanagan, Kightly, Barton, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Darikwa
ARSENAL XI: Cech, Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Alexis, Ozil, Iwobi, Giroud
BURNLEY XI: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Defour, Hendrick, Marney, Boyd, Gray, Barnes