Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Burnley

It has also been an impressive campaign for the Clarets on their return to this level, but they have relied almost exclusively on their home form, having picked up just one point on their travels so far.

The Gunners have returned to winning ways in recent weeks and can move into second place this afternoon with a fifth home victory on the bounce.

1.55pm Turf Moor has become a real fortress in the Premier League this season, with only three other sides boasting better home records than Burnley. It has been a different story on their travels for the Clarets, though, having picked up just one point all term - among the worse in European football. They did hold Manchester United to a stalemate earlier in the campaign, mind, so they should not be completely written off just yet. © Getty Images

1.53pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Arsenal are unbeaten against Burnley in the Premier League, winning four and drawing one of their past encounters. The Gunners are today seeking a fifth win in a row this afternoon after their dramatic 1-0 triumph in Lancashire at the start of October; Laurent Koscielny scoring the only goal in that one with the use of his hand extremely late on. The Clarets have also failed to find the net in the last three league fixtures, though they did score here in the FA Cup 12 months ago.

1.51pm Arsenal have also scored in their last 12 league outings, which is the best current run in the Premier League. They also have one point more at this stage of the season compared to 12 months ago, though unlike back then when they topped the table the Gunners currently find themselves three places worse off and well adrift of the pacesetters. A cause for concern for the Londoners, though - all three of their league losses this term have come after taking the lead in a game.

1.49pm It is worth pointing out that Arsenal have played two home games fewer than today's opponents, however, so expect that to even out over the next few weeks. That is still quite some record as far as the Clarets are concerned, though, having turned Turf Moor into a real fortress since an opening-game defeat to Swansea City. It has been a completely different story on their travels, mind, as they have just the one points all campaign; that coming in a goalless draw with Manchester United.

1.47pm Before that comes a trip to Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend, and they also have that huge double-header against Bayern Munich to prepare for this time next month - a big task for the Gunners to overcome, but it does not appear to be quite as daunting as in recent years. Arsenal are looking for their fifth-successive home win this afternoon, though they are only actually fifth in the home form table - a couple of places behind Burnley!

1.45pm Ten points from the last 12 on offer is a decent outcome for the Gunners, though, albeit not enough to close the gap on Chelsea who have been turned into a winning machine by Antonio Conte. It is worth nothing that those two sides face off at Stamford Bridge on February 4, in what has the potential to be a potential title decider in many ways - more to do with the fact that the Blues will surely be uncatchable should they see off their London rivals.

1.43pm Arsenal head into this match unbeaten in five games in all competition, with four of those ending in victory - the other being that crazy 3-3 draw at Bournemouth which felt like a win in its own right after recovering from three down. The Gunners' frailties were there to see pre-Christmas when losing back-to-back games against Everton and Manchester City, twice throwing away one-goals leads to fall well off the pace in the title race.

1.41pm At the top of the pile is Chelsea, who proved that the 2-0 loss to Tottenham recently was nothing more than a blip by returning to winning ways last weekend. The Blues are the last side in action this weekend, which is often something you would prefer to avoid but on this occasion they have the incentive to open up their advantage even further. Victory for Arsenal today will temporarily close the gap to five points, but expect that to become eight come half six this evening.

1.39pm A huge opportunity for Arsenal to regain the tag of 'Best of the Rest' at the top end of the Premier League table this afternoon, then, following what can only be described as a successful day of top-flight action for them on Saturday. Liverpool suffered a shock home defeat to Swansea City in the early kickoff, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City also dropped two points apiece. It remain incredibly tight at the top, with five points separating second and sixth.

1.37pm Both teams remain unchanged from their last league outings - a 4-0 win over Swansea City for Arsenal and a narrow 1-0 triumph at home to Southampton for Burnley. That means Olivier Giroud has successfully shaken off the ankle injury sustained at the Liberty Stadium eight days ago, as he attempts to prolong his scoring streak to six games in a row, and also make it 10 goals from his last 10 starts. © SilverHub

1.35pm Added depth to the Arsenal bench this weekend, as the aforementioned trio of Coquelin, Gibbs and Bellerin return to the matchday squad. Bellerin clearly not yet at peak fitness, though, because Gabriel Paulista instead fills in at right-back while Nacho Monreal continues on the opposite flank. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez provide attacking support, while Burnley have Vokes and Barton among their back-up options.

1.33pm BENCH WATCH! ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Perez BURNLEY SUBS: Flanagan, Kightly, Barton, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Darikwa

1.31pm There was a match-winning goal from the bench for Joey Barton against Southampton last weekend, earning him the praise from his delighted manager, but he is still not quite at peak fitness levels and is therefore only named among the subs today. This is a hard-working Burnley side, to say the least, but they have a hugely disappointing record on the road this term - among the worst in Europe's top-five leagues, in fact - so it is hard to see them taking anything from this tough test in the capital.

1.29pm Scott Arfield misses his third-game in a row due to a hamstring injury, while elsewhere Sam Vokes also misses out once again as Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray are preferred in that forward line after linking up well of late. Burnley will essentially set out in a classic 4-4-2 formation, but expect those forward players to drop deep into midfield for large parts in a game that the hosts are expected to dominate possession wise.

1.27pm Switching attention to the visitors now, boss Sean Dyche has also opted to go with an unchanged XI from his side's last league outing - a 1-0 win over Southampton at Turf Moor. Dean Marney, Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have each struggled with injury problems this week, keeping them out of the cup replay with Sunderland on Tuesday, but the Icelandic international is the only one to miss out on inclusion today.

1.25pm Alongside Sanchez is another supposed contract rebel in Mesut Ozil, while Alex Iwobi keeps his place in attack out on the left-hand side. Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka impressed at the Liberty Stadium last time out, so it is not all that surprising to see them remain in the side for the visit of Burnley this afternoon. Elsewhere, Francis Coquelin, Kieran Gibbs and Hector Bellerin each return from injury to take up places on the bench.

1.23pm Sanchez has scored or assisted 21 goals so far this season in the Premier League - more than any other player in the division. The Chilean has been visibly upset on a couple of occasions over the past month, however, having thrown his gloves in anger against Bournemouth and done likewise when replaced late on against Swansea a week ago. All eyes on him today, then, as questions continue to be asked about his long-term future at the club.

1.21pm Starting with a look at the home team, manager Arsene Wenger has decided to name an unchanged starting lineup from the 4-0 win over Swansea City eight days ago. That means a place up top for an in-form Olivier Giroud, who as scored in each of his last five outings and in each of his last nine starts - quite some run, with his tally at 11 overall for the season. As a result, Alexis Sanchez drops into a wide attacking berth in what is a familiar 4-3-2-1 system.

1.19pm TEAM NEWS! ARSENAL XI: Cech, Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Alexis, Ozil, Iwobi, Giroud BURNLEY XI: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Defour, Hendrick, Marney, Boyd, Gray, Barnes

1.17pm It has been an impressive return to this level for the visitors, meanwhile, who head to North London aiming to pull off a shock victory - their first away from home all term - to move into the top half of the table. Fair to say that the Clarets have little pressure on them today, which is always nice when taking on one of the division's big boys. Plenty to get through between now and kickoff in an hour's time, so let us start by checking out some confirmed team news.