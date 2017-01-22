Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Hull City

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Chelsea and Hull City.
After Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all failed to win on Saturday, Chelsea head into Sunday's contest with the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league table.
As for Hull, they sit two points adrift of safety but new manager Marco Silva has won two of his opening three games in charge of the Tigers.
The reverse fixture at the KCOM Stadium in October ended in a 2-0 win to Chelsea thanks to goals from Diego Costa and Willian.
4.01pmEarlier this afternoon, Southampton cantered to a 3-0 victory over a poor Leicester City side at St Mary's. It means that Hull remain just the five points adrift of the Premier League champions and they can haul the Foxes into a relegation battle with a positive result at Stamford Bridge. It's another incentive for the Hull players to really look to put in a performance. They are big outsiders but even a point could make all the difference.
3.57pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents just the 46th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Chelsea winning 31 times compared to just the four victories for Hull. It's been 13 contests and 29 years since Hull last defeated Chelsea, with the Blues winning 11 of those games.
3.53pmAs for Hull, Silva is dealt a blow with the news that Snodgrass is unfit because of an injury, while Adoma Diomande has been taken out of the starting lineup. Evandro is given his first start after making an impression off the bench last week, while Omar Elabdellaoui is given an immediate debut at right wing-back after signing on loan from Olympiacos. Oumar Niasse has to make do with a place on the bench.
3.49pmFirst of all, let's take a look at Chelsea and the big news is the return of Diego Costa, who is selected by Conte after either an injury or a training ground bust-up - whichever one you want to believe! The forward has been linked with a move to China but he misses just one game before being recalled by his manager. He comes in for Willian. That's the only change for the Blues after their comfortable win over Leicester City last weekend.
3.46pmHULL CITY SUBSTITUTES: Marshall, Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen
3.45pmHULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Maguire, Davies, Dawson, Elabdellaoui, Mason, Huddlestone, Clucas, Robertson, Evandro, Hernandez
3.44pmCHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Begovic, Ake, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
3.43pmCHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
3.42pmRight then, without further ado, let's see who Antonio Conte and Marco Silva have selected this afternoon.
3.41pmBefore we bring you the team news, I shall point you in the direction of our coverage of the match involving Arsenal and Burnley. The Gunners lead 1-0 but Granit Xhaka has just been sent off. Things could get interesting in the final 20 minutes. Click here to follow our live text commentary.
3.39pmAs for Hull, they head into this fixture in the bottom three of the table but their fans have reason for optimism after Marco Silva secured two victories from his first three games in charge. They may have only come against Swansea City and Bournemouth - both at the KCOM Stadium - but it's a start and while they will travel to Stamford Bridge with nothing to lose, there will be an inner belief that they can cause a surprise against the West Londoners.
3.35pmWhen Chelsea entered the month of October to face Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, they did so having suffered defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal and in truth, they didn't look like a team who could mount a title challenge. However, a 2-0 triumph over the Tigers acted as the catalyst for the Blues to go on a run of victories which could prove to be decisive at the end of the season. They have won 14 of their last 15 top-flight fixtures and another this afternoon would only strengthen their stranglehold of top spot.
