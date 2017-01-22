Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Hull City

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Chelsea and Hull City.

After Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all failed to win on Saturday, Chelsea head into Sunday's contest with the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league table.

As for Hull, they sit two points adrift of safety but new manager Marco Silva has won two of his opening three games in charge of the Tigers.

The reverse fixture at the KCOM Stadium in October ended in a 2-0 win to Chelsea thanks to goals from Diego Costa and Willian.