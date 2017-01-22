Diego Costa returns to the Chelsea starting XI for the visit of Hull City.

Diego Costa has returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the visit of struggling Hull City to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Willian drops down to the bench to make way for the frontman, who missed last weekend's 3-0 victory at Leicester City due to an apparent back injury, days after an alleged training-ground row with one of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff.

Eden Hazard and Pedro will provide attacking support down either wing, with Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Marcos Alonso continuing in the middle of the park.

As usual Conte opts for a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill ahead of Thibaut Courtois in between the sticks.

Captain John Terry was available to feature for the game after serving the final game of his suspension but fails to make Conte's matchday squad.

For the visitors, Marco Silva makes two changes from the side that claimed defeated Bournemouth 3-1 last time out.

Evandro earns his full debut up front alongside Abel Hernandez as Robert Snodgrass misses out with a muscle strain.

Omar Elabdellaoui, who joined on loan from Greek side Olympiacos this week, comes straight into the lineup as Adama Diomande drops down to the bench.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Ake, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Hull City: Jakupovic; Maguire, Davies, Dawson; Elabdellaoui, Mason, Huddlestone, Clucas, Robertson; Evandro, Hernandez

Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen

