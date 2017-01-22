Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Hull City

Team News: Diego Costa back for Chelsea

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Diego Costa returns to the Chelsea starting XI for the visit of Hull City.
Diego Costa has returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the visit of struggling Hull City to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Willian drops down to the bench to make way for the frontman, who missed last weekend's 3-0 victory at Leicester City due to an apparent back injury, days after an alleged training-ground row with one of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff.

Eden Hazard and Pedro will provide attacking support down either wing, with Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Marcos Alonso continuing in the middle of the park.

As usual Conte opts for a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill ahead of Thibaut Courtois in between the sticks.

Captain John Terry was available to feature for the game after serving the final game of his suspension but fails to make Conte's matchday squad.

For the visitors, Marco Silva makes two changes from the side that claimed defeated Bournemouth 3-1 last time out.

Evandro earns his full debut up front alongside Abel Hernandez as Robert Snodgrass misses out with a muscle strain.

Omar Elabdellaoui, who joined on loan from Greek side Olympiacos this week, comes straight into the lineup as Adama Diomande drops down to the bench.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Ake, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Hull City: Jakupovic; Maguire, Davies, Dawson; Elabdellaoui, Mason, Huddlestone, Clucas, Robertson; Evandro, Hernandez
Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen

Keep up with all of the action from Stamford Bridge this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
