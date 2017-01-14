Hull City jump into 18th position in the Premier League table after recording a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium.

Uruguay international Abel Hernandez scored twice as relegation-threatened Hull City came from one goal behind to record a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash at the KCOM Stadium.

The victory is Hull's first in the league since the start of November and has moved the Tigers into 18th position in the table - now level on points with 17th-placed Crystal Palace.

The visitors took the lead in just the third minute of the contest when Junior Stanislas scored from the penalty spot after Hull centre-back Harry Maguire had clumsily brought Ryan Fraser to the deck.

Bournemouth should have then doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Benik Afobe and Harry Arter both had presentable chances, but Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic made two excellent saves in quick succession to keep the score at 1-0.

For all the away side's pressure in the opening 30 minutes, Hull levelled the scores in the 32nd minute when Andrew Robertson broke down the left and delivered a cross onto the head of Hernandez, whose effort found a route past Artur Boruc.

It was the Tigers that looked the more likely to grab a second goal in the final stages of the first period, but Curtis Davies headed a Robert Snodgrass delivery wide of the post, before Ryan Mason's strike was deflected behind for a corner.

Hull completed the turnaround in the 50th minute, however, when Hernandez cut inside onto his left foot before sending a flying effort past Boruc as Bournemouth were stunned early in the second period at the KCOM Stadium.

It then got worse for the visitors in the 62nd minute when Tom Huddlestone's strike took a deflection off Tyrone Mings and found a route past Boruc as Hull secured a two-goal advantage just past the hour on home soil.

Jack Wilshere almost scored a second for Bournemouth 20 minutes from time after finding space on the edge of the box, but Jakupovic was across to make a smart save as new Hull boss Marco Silva closed on his first three points.

Recent signings Oumar Niasse and Evandro were also both handed their Hull debuts in the latter stages of the contest as the home side boosted their survival hopes with a comeback victory over an off-colour Bournemouth.