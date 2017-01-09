Antonio Conte suggests that John Terry could leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that a decision has not yet been made over the future of captain John Terry.

The 36-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the season, in which he has managed just eight appearances in all competitions so far.

Terry made his first start since October in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round, and was sent off with a straight red card in the 67th minute.

Terry has rarely been played by Conte this season, in part due to injuries and also because the Italian has kept faith with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in a back three.

When asked by reporters whether the centre-back will be offered fresh terms, Conte said: "Now we are in January. First of all, these decisions need to be made with the club, not alone.

"I'm pleased for John because he's shown me great commitment when I've asked him to play and also when he doesn't. He's helping me a lot in the changing room. He's proving himself to be a good player and, above all, a good man."

Terry has been part of Chelsea's first-team squad for the past 18 years.