New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte unsure if John Terry will be offered new Chelsea contract

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte suggests that John Terry could leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that a decision has not yet been made over the future of captain John Terry.

The 36-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the season, in which he has managed just eight appearances in all competitions so far.

Terry made his first start since October in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round, and was sent off with a straight red card in the 67th minute.

Terry has rarely been played by Conte this season, in part due to injuries and also because the Italian has kept faith with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in a back three.

When asked by reporters whether the centre-back will be offered fresh terms, Conte said: "Now we are in January. First of all, these decisions need to be made with the club, not alone.

"I'm pleased for John because he's shown me great commitment when I've asked him to play and also when he doesn't. He's helping me a lot in the changing room. He's proving himself to be a good player and, above all, a good man."

Terry has been part of Chelsea's first-team squad for the past 18 years.

Michy Batshuayi controls the ball during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea keen on Llorente, Batshuayi swap?
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, John Terry, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Antonio Conte unsure if John Terry will be offered new Chelsea contract
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United - as it happened
Terry: 'I did not deserve red card'Chelsea keen on Llorente, Batshuayi swap?Conte urges Batshuayi to build on goalConte: 'Ake deserves Chelsea return'Chelsea to appeal John Terry red card
Grant McCann astonished by Begovic saveConte "very happy" to have Kurt Zouma backResult: Chelsea breeze past Posh in FA CupJuve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Team News: Nine changes for Chelsea ahead of Posh clash
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version