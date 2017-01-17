Brazilian side Flamengo are reportedly keen on pushing through a deal to sign Chelsea wideman Kenedy during the January transfer window.

Chelsea wideman Kenedy has reportedly been given the opportunity to return to his homeland during the January transfer window.

He was expected to spend the season on loan at Watford but after making just one substitute appearance for the Hornets, he has returned to Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN Brazil, that has led to Flamengo taking an interest in the 20-year-old, who can play at full-back or on the wing.

Kenedy played 20 times for the Blues in all competitions during the last campaign, but it is unclear whether he has a future under Blues head coach Antonio Conte.

The Italian is allegedly looking to strengthen at wing-back and if he is unable to sign one of his desired targets, Kenedy could act as back-up to both Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso.