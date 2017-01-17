New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman Kenedy?

Chelsea's Brazilian striker Kenedy watches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Brazilian side Flamengo are reportedly keen on pushing through a deal to sign Chelsea wideman Kenedy during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Chelsea wideman Kenedy has reportedly been given the opportunity to return to his homeland during the January transfer window.

He was expected to spend the season on loan at Watford but after making just one substitute appearance for the Hornets, he has returned to Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN Brazil, that has led to Flamengo taking an interest in the 20-year-old, who can play at full-back or on the wing.

Kenedy played 20 times for the Blues in all competitions during the last campaign, but it is unclear whether he has a future under Blues head coach Antonio Conte.

The Italian is allegedly looking to strengthen at wing-back and if he is unable to sign one of his desired targets, Kenedy could act as back-up to both Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso.

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Neymar wants to represent Flamengo
>
View our homepages for Kenedy, Antonio Conte, Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa move to China 'scuppered by rule change'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Chelsea on February 27, 2016
Chinese side claims Diego Costa agreement
Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman?Chelsea considering bid for Boro winger?Diego Costa returns to Chelsea trainingLucas Piazon extends Fulham stayBarcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?
Conte 'will not hold Costa peace talks'Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'Chelsea 'to assess Costa on Tuesday'Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Wenger amazed by tight Premier League
> Chelsea Homepage
More Flamengo News
Chelsea's Brazilian striker Kenedy watches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on August 29, 2015
Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman Kenedy?
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Neymar wants to represent Flamengo
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Flamengo, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo offer players to Chapecoense
Ex-Newcastle Jets player dies, aged 26Ronaldo: 'I could play in Brazil'OTD: Liverpool lose in Intercontinental CupAdryan keen on Flamengo returnLeeds seal Adryan capture
Eduardo thanks Shakhtar upon departureAndre Santos leaves ArsenalCastan only thinking of RomaFlamengo want DiegoFlamengo 'cannot meet Kaka demands'
> Flamengo Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand