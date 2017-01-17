New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea considering bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore reportedly emerges as a surprise transfer target for Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Chelsea have reportedly contacted Middlesbrough regarding the availability of their winger Adama Traore.

The 20-year-old has been one of Middlesbrough's star men this season after a summer switch from Aston Villa, but he still only has eight Premier League starts to his name in 18 months in England.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Blues head coach Antonio Conte is an admirer of the former Barcelona trainee and is interested in signing the player during the January transfer window.

Traore has three-and-a-half years remaining on his existing deal, meaning that Middlesbrough are under no pressure to entertain any offers for the former Spain Under-19 international.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have funds to spend after the big-money sale of Oscar, and Conte's war-chest is expected to be increased with the sale of Patrick Bamford to the Riverside Stadium.

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
