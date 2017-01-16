New Transfer Talk header

Patrick Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical ahead of £10m move'

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford is to reportedly bring his five-year spell with Chelsea, during which time he has failed to make a single appearance, to an end.
Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is close to completing a £10m return to former club Middlesbrough, according to a report.

The 23-year-old enjoyed great success at the Riverside Stadium during the 2014-15 campaign, scoring 17 league goals to help the club to the Championship playoff final.

Bamford's loan stint at Boro came to an end that summer and a temporary move to Crystal Palace followed, but he failed to make an impact in South London and also struggled while on loan with Norwich City at the tail end of last season.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that the former England Under-21s international, currently in the sixth loan spell of his career with Burnley, will now depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent contract for an eight-figure sum.

The deal is said to include £6m upfront and around £4m in bonus-related add-ons, with the Nottingham Forest academy product currently undergoing a medical on Teesside ahead of completing his move.

Bamford, who joined Chelsea from Forest for a nominal fee in January 2012, will leave the club without playing a single competitive game for them.

Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
