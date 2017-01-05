New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Patrick Bamford?

Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly join the race to sign Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on loan this month.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on loan.

The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Burnley but has been restricted to just 66 minutes of game time in the Premier League across six substitute appearances.

As a result, the Blues are expected to recall him from his loan this month before shipping him back out to a side that can guarantee him more regular football.

Bamford had similarly-unsuccessful loan spells in the top flight with Crystal Palace and Norwich City last season, although he flourished while on loan with then-Championship outfit Middlesbrough in 2014-15, scoring 17 times in 39 appearances to be named the Championship's player of the season.

Boro are thought to be interested in taking him back on loan this month, while Leeds United have also been linked and, according to ESPN, Wolves are the latest club to enter the running.

Paul Lambert is keen to add a striker with proven Championship experience to his ranks this month and would be able to guarantee Bamford's parent club the playing time they are demanding.

Wolves have also been linked with January moves for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack - the division's record signing - and former player Bakary Sako.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
