Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly make a loan move for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made 'tentative enquiries' about taking Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack on loan for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old moved to Villa Park in a £12m deal last summer following prolific spells in the Championship with Fulham and Leeds United but has found the net just three times in 19 league appearances for the Villans so far this term.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert is in the market for experienced Championship players this month as he plans a major shakeup of his squad to get the club climbing up the table in the second half of the campaign.

According to the Express & Star, Lambert has offered Steve Bruce's side a loan deal but has been informed that the club will only consider a permanent transfer this month.

Bruce is thought to be unwilling to lose McCormack this month, meanwhile, with Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew heading for the Africa Cup of Nations and Rudy Gestede having completed a move to Premier League side Middlesbrough.

Wolves are also thought to be interested in Blackburn Rovers full-back Ben Marshall and Ipswich Town defender Luke Chambers.