Wolverhampton Wanderers make loan bid for Ross McCormack?

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly make a loan move for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:26 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made 'tentative enquiries' about taking Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack on loan for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old moved to Villa Park in a £12m deal last summer following prolific spells in the Championship with Fulham and Leeds United but has found the net just three times in 19 league appearances for the Villans so far this term.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert is in the market for experienced Championship players this month as he plans a major shakeup of his squad to get the club climbing up the table in the second half of the campaign.

According to the Express & Star, Lambert has offered Steve Bruce's side a loan deal but has been informed that the club will only consider a permanent transfer this month.

Bruce is thought to be unwilling to lose McCormack this month, meanwhile, with Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew heading for the Africa Cup of Nations and Rudy Gestede having completed a move to Premier League side Middlesbrough.

Wolves are also thought to be interested in Blackburn Rovers full-back Ben Marshall and Ipswich Town defender Luke Chambers.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Bruce: 'No big Villa spending in January'
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
