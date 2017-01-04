New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough complete signing of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Middlesbrough announce the signing of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:10 UK

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The clubs have not disclosed the fee, but Sky Sports News recently reported that the figure was in the region of £6m.

The 28-year-old struggled to hold down a place in Villa's team this season having started just eight Championship games, and in 18 appearances in all competitions, the forward has scored four goals.

Gestede becomes Boro's first signing of the January transfer window and joins Aitor Karanka's side with the club sitting 16th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

The former Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers player will wear the number 29 shirt at the Riverside.

