Aston Villa 'agree to sell Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m'

© Getty Images
Aston Villa accept Middlesbrough's £6m bid for striker Rudy Gestede, who is now discussing personal terms.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:12 UK

Middlesbrough have reportedly had a £6m bid accepted by Aston Villa for striker Rudy Gestede.

The Frenchman has started just eight Championship games for the Midlands outfit this season, but has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs of late.

Boro became the frontrunners for Gestede's signature, and according to Sky Sports News, a fee has been agreed with Villa.

It is understood that personal terms with Gestede, who joined Villa from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, are being discussed.

The forward has scored four goals in 18 appearances for Villa this season.

