Aston Villa accept Middlesbrough's £6m bid for striker Rudy Gestede, who is now discussing personal terms.

The Frenchman has started just eight Championship games for the Midlands outfit this season, but has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs of late.

Boro became the frontrunners for Gestede's signature, and according to Sky Sports News, a fee has been agreed with Villa.

It is understood that personal terms with Gestede, who joined Villa from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, are being discussed.

The forward has scored four goals in 18 appearances for Villa this season.