A report claims that Middlesbrough are close to signing Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede for £6.5m.

Middlesbrough are reportedly close to signing Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede for a figure of £6.5m.

The powerful forward, who scored five times in the Premier League last season, has been linked with a number of top-flight clubs in recent weeks despite only starting eight Championship games for Villa this term.

Newcastle United were strongly linked with the 28-year-old, but according to The Guardian, Middlesbrough have convinced Gestede to make the move to the Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window.

The same report claims that personal terms have already been agreed and the former Blackburn Rovers striker will sign a three-year contract with Aitor Karanka's side upon his arrival.

Gestede has netted four times in 18 appearances for Villa during the 2016-17 campaign.