New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Middlesbrough 'close to £6.5m Rudy Gestede capture'

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Middlesbrough are close to signing Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede for £6.5m.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Middlesbrough are reportedly close to signing Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede for a figure of £6.5m.

The powerful forward, who scored five times in the Premier League last season, has been linked with a number of top-flight clubs in recent weeks despite only starting eight Championship games for Villa this term.

Newcastle United were strongly linked with the 28-year-old, but according to The Guardian, Middlesbrough have convinced Gestede to make the move to the Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window.

The same report claims that personal terms have already been agreed and the former Blackburn Rovers striker will sign a three-year contract with Aitor Karanka's side upon his arrival.

Gestede has netted four times in 18 appearances for Villa during the 2016-17 campaign.

Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool to make move for Villa defender?
>
View our homepages for Rudy Gestede, Aitor Karanka, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Middlesbrough 'close to £6.5m Rudy Gestede capture'
 Adama Traore of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Youth League Semi Final match between Schalke 04 and FC Barcelona at Colovray Stadion on April 11, 2014
Adama Traore: 'I was not given chance at Barcelona'
 Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
Alvaro Negredo "very happy" at Middlesbrough
Wayne Rooney a doubt for Boro clashResult: Valdes error helps Burnley beat BoroKaranka: 'Results most important thing'Karanka: 'Burnley really important game'Fischer to miss "two or three weeks"
Nugent 'attracting Championship interest'Celtic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'De Roon happy to bag first Boro home goalKaranka: 'Biggest win, worst performance'Result: Boro inflict further misery on Swansea
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Jordan Ayew sees red during the Premier League game between West Ham and Aston Villa on February 2, 2016
Report: Shanghai SIPG want Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Middlesbrough 'close to £6.5m Rudy Gestede capture'
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson attracting interest from five clubs?
Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Hepburn-Murphy 'to sign new Villa deal'Bruce: 'No big Villa spending in January'Bruce wants 20 points from next 10 games
Villa to launch bid for Norwich winger?Bruce: 'Grealish is under my wing now'West Brom 'to make £12m bid for Schlupp'Vito Mannone wanted by Aston Villa?Villa want Arsenal's Jenkinson on loan?
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version