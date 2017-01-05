New Transfer Talk header

Owen Coyle: 'No Wolverhampton Wanderers offer for Ben Marshall'

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle reveals that he is yet to receive a written offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for wantaway full-back Ben Marshall.
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle has revealed that he is yet to receive a written offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for full-back Ben Marshall.

The 25-year-old is thought to be a top target for former Rovers boss Paul Lambert this month as he looks to strengthen his side with experienced Championship players.

Previous reports have suggested that Wolves had tabled a bid of £1m for the services of Marshall, who is out of contract in the summer, but were turned down as Rovers value the player at more than £2m.

"I have no written offer in front of me," Coyle told reporters on Thursday. "If I had a written offer in front of me then I could say whether or not it's been turned down. But it's certainly not been one in my emails that's for sure.

"If there is a written offer for Ben Marshall, which is an offer, as verbally we can say this or that, when you get an offer in writing you know it's a firm offer, and if we do then it's got to be at the right level.

"Until such thing happens then his focus has to be on Blackburn Rovers."

Coyle previously revealed that Marshall has already turned down an offer of a new contract with the relegation-threatened side.

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
