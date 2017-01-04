New Transfer Talk header

Blackburn Rovers 'want £2m for Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall'

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Blackburn Rovers reportedly want £2m for Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall this month.
Blackburn Rovers are reportedly holding firm by demanding a fee of £2m for full-back Ben Marshall this month.

The 25-year-old is a priority target for former Rovers and current Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert, who has already tabled a bid of £1m.

Rovers face the prospect of losing Marshall on a free this summer and have already offered him a new deal, but the player has turned it down as he seeks a more lucrative contract elsewhere.

"Ben Marshall is obviously out of contract in the summer," manager Owen Coyle told the Rovers website. "As a club we offered him a very good contract and I have to give credit to the owners for that.

"His agent informed us last month that after a lot of deliberation, it wouldn't be signed, and that's their prerogative.

"The last couple of weeks he has been unavailable with a groin injury, and he wasn't available against Newcastle. If the right offer comes in then I have no issue with that."

Marshall has made 125 league appearances for Rovers since joining from Leicester City in August 2013.

