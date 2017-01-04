Blackburn Rovers reportedly want £2m for Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall this month.

The 25-year-old is a priority target for former Rovers and current Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert, who has already tabled a bid of £1m.

Rovers face the prospect of losing Marshall on a free this summer and have already offered him a new deal, but the player has turned it down as he seeks a more lucrative contract elsewhere.

"Ben Marshall is obviously out of contract in the summer," manager Owen Coyle told the Rovers website. "As a club we offered him a very good contract and I have to give credit to the owners for that.

"His agent informed us last month that after a lot of deliberation, it wouldn't be signed, and that's their prerogative.

"The last couple of weeks he has been unavailable with a groin injury, and he wasn't available against Newcastle. If the right offer comes in then I have no issue with that."

Marshall has made 125 league appearances for Rovers since joining from Leicester City in August 2013.