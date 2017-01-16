Antonio Conte claims that the Premier League remains the top division in the world to compete in, with the big money on offer in China 'no threat' to English football.

Antonio Conte has warned Diego Costa that "money is not everything" following suggestions that the Chelsea striker is attempting to push through a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international is understood to have been made the subject of an £80m bid by Tianjin Quanjian, who are also willing to make him the world's highest-paid player.

Conte has attempted to play down a rumoured training-ground row involving his star player, insisting that he was left out of the squad to face Leicester City at the weekend purely because of injury, and the Italian claims that English football does not have to fear more big-name players departing for the Far East riches.

"The money is not everything," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "When you play for a great team like Chelsea, you must be pleased. This league is really competitive.

"I think that this league can attract every player because this league is the first in the world for a lot of positive things. For this reason, I repeat these offers from China are not a threat for our league. Money is not everything. I have to look at the past, also in my squad.

"Oscar played with us, had a good offer from China, he went and I can see that threat for my players. But I think we're a great club and it's a great honour to play for Chelsea and for this reason I don't see a threat for my players."

Conte will reportedly meet with Costa on Tuesday in an attempt to keep him at Stamford Bridge until at least the end of the season, at which point the situation will be reevaluated.