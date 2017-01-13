New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea's Diego Costa 'unsettled' by China interest

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Reports claim that Diego Costa's future at Chelsea is in doubt after the striker received a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League.
By , European Football Editor
Diego Costa's future at Chelsea has been thrown into question after reports that the Spain international has been 'unsettled' by a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League.

Costa, 28, was strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but ultimately remained in London and has scored 14 Premier League goals to fire Chelsea to the top of the table this season.

However, according to a number of reports, an offer from China, which would make Costa the highest-paid player in the world, has 'unsettled' the striker, throwing his future into doubt.

The Telegraph report that the Brazilian-born forward has been dropped for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend following a row with head coach Antonio Conte.

It is understood that Costa has not trained with the rest of the Chelsea squad for the past three days, strengthening suggestions that the striker could leave for Asia in the January transfer window.

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
